Tears, jeers and tears
• Cheers to everyone who teamed up to Friendship House happen in Terre Haute. The facility, which was dedicated last weekend, is the first of its kind for college students and young adults with disabilities. Friendship House is a creation of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
• Tears on the death of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, who died of a gunshot wound while serving a warrant in East St. Louis. He was formerly a law-enforcement officer serving Clark County, Illinois, and was a one-time resident of Marshall.
• Cheers to Mark Alesia, former investigative reporter for the Indianapolis Star, on his new job as director of communication for Indiana State University. Alesia was part of the journalistic team that exposed the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. It will be good for ISU to have someone representing it with such strong reputation and stature.
• Cheers to everyone who came to help celebrate and march for Women’s Equality Day on Monday despite the rain and threats of more wet weather. The event, conducted on the campus of Indiana State University, observes the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
• Jeers to the fans attending last week’s Colts preseason game who booed retiring quarterback Andrew Luck as he left the field. Luck in his six seasons gave everything he had to the football team and was key to much of the team’s success. What’s more, he has proved himself a good citizen and generous contributor to the well-being of his city and state.
