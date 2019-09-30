Local candidates in forum spotlight
Civic engagement and participation are hallmarks of a vibrant and well-functioning system of self-government.
With a big election looming in Vigo County, an informed and engaged electorate is essential to helping set the community on a constructive path toward the future.
There are many ways to become informed on the candidate elections, and two events this week and one next week are among them.
Tonight, the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and the Tribune-Star are presenting a forum featuring the candidates for mayor of Terre Haute in the Nov. 5 municipal election.
The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Vigo County Public Library. Mayoral candidates Duke Bennett, Republican incumbent; City Councilman Karrum Nasser, Democrat; and Pat Goodwin, independent, are scheduled to participate.
On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Young Leaders are conducting a mayoral forum in the Indiana Theatre beginning at 6:30. The forum will be broadcast by WTHI-TV.
Next Tuesday, the League, Tribune-Star and NAACP local branch once again team up to present a forum for Terre Haute City Council candidates. It begins at 7 p.m., also in the library.
The discussion should be lively and informative. We invite you to attend.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to local law enforcement for their efforts to crack down on railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws last week. City police joined Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver as part of the nationwide Rail Safety Week campaign.
• Jeers to U.S. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, for his unwillingness to keep an open mind on the mounting evidence in the case of the coming impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. The president is alleged by a whistleblower in the intelligence community
• Jeers to those who ridiculed and made light of the young Swedish teen, Great Thunberg, who spoke at the UN on climate change last week. While she bore her heart and soul with passion and intelligence on the biggest issue facing the world today, she was subjected to disgusting personal attacks, mostly from conservative politicians and commentators. One called her "mentally ill." As Americans, we must be better than that.
• Tears for the death Chuck Hanley, former longtime City Clerk. Hanley headed the city clerk's office for more than three decades and was widely respected for his knowledge and insights into local politics, and well-liked for people skills and positive, friendly demeanor. He was 75.
