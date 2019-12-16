New era begins for the T-S
Change is never easy. But it can sure be exciting, even exhilarating.
Last Thursday, the Tribune-Star moved from its longtime downtown location on South Seventh Street to its new headquarters on the lower level of The Meadows Shopping Center. The downtown building, built for the T-S in 1997 and home to the business, advertising, circulation and newsroom operation for the past 22 years, proved to be way too large for our needs.
The renovation of two large areas at The Meadows gives us just the right amount of space we need to publish our daily newspaper and related products. The reception has been warm and enthusiastic at our new spot and we’re proud to be part of the rehabilitated and revitalized neighborhood shopping center.
The transplant of our downtown offices to The Meadows has been stressful but successful. As a seven-day operation, we didn’t have the option to close down for the move. We just had to work it in to our normal daily business. Our compliments to the T-S staff for its energetic response to the challenge. It got the job done and produced content for its print and online editions as well.
While our general offices have moved, the T-S printing facility remains on Margaret Avenue near Indiana 46.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to Indiana State University trustee Kathy G. Cabello and her husband Eddy for their pledge of $25,000 to create the ISU’s first private scholarship to support students of Latino/Hispanic descent. ISU states that it has the most diverse residential student population of any public university in the state, including nearly 5 percent Hispanic students. We hope the generous gift helps the university continue to grow its diverse student population in years to come. Kathy Cabello is a member of the ISU board of trustees and currently serves as vice chair.
• Cheers to all involved in the creation of Next Step Cafe, which is scheduled to open in February at The Deming in downtown Terre Haute. The collaborative effort between between the Next Step Foundation and Launch Terre Haute is designed to create jobs for people recovering from addictions.
• Cheers to winter graduates at local colleges and universities. The degrees they earned in Terre Haute, as one graduation speaker said, will be a ‘“launching point” for the rest of their lives.
III
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
How do you intend to do the majority of your holiday shopping this year?
Total votes — 333
Will make most purchases in brick-and-mortar stores — 171
Will make most purchases online using apps or websites — 162
New Reader Poll
Should the Indiana legislature take action to legalize marijuana use?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.