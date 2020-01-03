The remarkable rise of Mayor Pete
Politics in 2020 on every level is sure to bring high drama, plot twists and surprise developments.
But there is no question that one of the biggest political stories of 2019 was the unlikely rise of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Mayor Pete, as he is now widely known, had the audacity to enter the race for the Democratic Party presidential nomination against a huge field of candidates that included U.S. senators and representatives, former cabinet secretaries and billionaire business magnates. Undaunted, he articulated his message and found support almost everywhere he stopped.
Going into 2020 with the primary season about to start, Mayor Pete’s campaign is raising enormous sums of money and he is leading the field in some polls out of Iowa and New Hampshire, the states where the earliest delegates will be won.
Winning the nomination may still be a long shot for Mayor Pete, but his exceptional showing signals a bright future for the now former mayor. We must remind ourselves, he’s only 37 years old.
Cheers for the new year
• Cheers to the new Vigo County Historical Society Museum as it continues to draw rave reviews. Do yourself a favor in 2020 and carve out some time to visit this magnificent museum that shines a warm and personal light on Vigo County’s rich and colorful history.
• Cheers to Terre Haute South and ISU grad Dylan Stolz, who led a blood drive Monday in partnership with the American Red Cross at the Vigo County YMCA. Stolz is currently a medical student at IU-Bloomington.
• Cheers to the Terre Haute North Vigo Patriots for winning yet another championship trophy in the 2019 First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic tournament. It was a highly competitive event with some hotly contested games. The Patriots’ impressive win was the team’s 10th in the 20-year history of the tourney
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
What is your reaction to the change in Honey Creek Mall’s name to Haute City Center?
Total votes — 665
Really like it — 25
Like it — 17
Don’t like it — 101
Really don’t like it — 522
New Reader Poll
Do you believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense in his dealings with Ukraine?
to vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.