You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the future of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in the wake of the death of founder Eva Kor:
“We have to live out her legacy. We have big plans over the next three to five years to have the two-site plan —having an Eva Kor center in Terre Haute and a state museum in Indianapolis. I don’t think this changes anything. I think if anything it pushes us to move quicker.”
— CANDLES Executive Director Leah Simpson
III
On the 2019 City of Terre Haute Arts Grant program funds distributed last week:
“it’s not always easy to get money like this. We are very, very grateful.”
— David Bowden, artistic director and conductor, Terre Haute Symphony Association, one of the organizations granted funds for projects in the coming year
III
On action taken to by the state to provide more oversight on the state’s virtual schools and recoup funds overpaid to two virtual schools:
“It is clear that these two virtual schools grossly exaggerated the enrollment figures they reported to DOE (the Department of Education), resulting in receipt of funds they should not have received. The board’s action today was essential.”
— State Board of Education Chair B.J. Watts, in a press release
III
On Indiana’s request that the federal government declare 88 Indiana counties, including Vigo and surrounding counties, as disaster areas due to losses caused by flooding and excessive rain during the spring planting season:
“Heavy and persistent rainfall has saturated fields across the state, hurting Indiana crops and our farmers. As I continue to monitor this situation, Hoosier farmers can rest assured that we will keep a close eye on the long-term effects of these relentless rains.”
— Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
III
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you approve of the way the federal government is handling the influx of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border?
Total votes: 263
Yes — 58
No — 201
Undecided — 4
