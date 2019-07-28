Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.