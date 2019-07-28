You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the late Associate Justice John Paul Stevens (retired), who died July 16 at age 99:
"[Justice Stevens] was a brilliant man ... He thought that no person, however high and mighty, was above the law. And he insisted that the law and the legal system treat every person, however weak or defenseless, with dignity and with fairness."
— Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, during a memorial service for retired Justice Stevens
III
On Special Counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony last week:
"Bob Mueller today was decent, honest, humble, measured, patriotic, apolitical & above the fray. He returned none of the bile the president and others have heaped on him. Whatever you thought of his performance, he is far better than his critics and remains an American hero."
— Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, via Twitter
III
On the malware/ransomware attack on Vigo County's computer systems last week:
"I don't think it was as bad as we thought, as we were able to retrieve most things, slowly but surely. ... We had some data that was lost, but we were able to find it. ... No individual information was compromised that we can find, but we are still working. ... They have been working for 30-plus hours. We think it was ransomware, because it did lock some things out, but we have have not had a ransom demand yet. There will be some data loss, but non-essential things such as emails."
— Vigo County Commissioner Brad Anderson
III
On the timing of the Trump administration's decision to resume executions of federal death row inmates:
“It’s an old ploy used throughout [history]. ... When major politicians are faced with Conflict A, they create Conflict B, and then over time go to Conflict C to take attention away from Conflict A. ... It’s most palatable to reintroduce the executions for those who’ve caused the greatest moral panic. ... It’s palatable and will go down well ... It’s devious, but it’s logical.”
— Mark Hamm, professor of criminology at Indiana State University, in assessing
III
