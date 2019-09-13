Rose-Hulman again gets top spot
The people of Terre Haute and west-central Indiana know all about the amazing reputation of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The recognition bestowed upon the undergrad engineering school by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Guide helps get the word out to everyone else.
Rose-Hulman, for the 21st consecutive year, was ranked at the top of U.S. engineering colleges focused on bachelor’s and master’s level education.
The college has a rich history in Terre Haute, dating back to its founding by local businessman and entrepreneur Chauncey Rose. The east-side campus has grown and prospered the past 20-plus years, fueled by its wise decision to become a co-ed college in the 1990s.
We congratulate Rose-Hulman for its continued success and the accolades that come with it. The college is a Terre Haute treasure that helps shine a positive light on the community.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to Citizens for Action, a local community interest group that focuses on diversity and minority issues, for conducting the fall election season’s first mayoral forum on Tuesday night. The issues discussed were many and varied and the debate was informative and enlightening. An informed electorate is essential in order for a democracy to flourish, and events such as this put on by civic groups helps people learn more about their candidates. Other organizations will also conduct candidate forums in coming weeks, and we encourage voters to attend and participate.
• Jeers to the politicians on all levels who continue to dither and dodge taking action to help stem gun violence, despite the overwhelming support for various actions from the public.
• Cheers to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for earning accolades for being among the best regional colleges in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. It was also recognized as among the best in value and in social mobility. This is the 11th consecutive year The Woods has been among the top tier of colleges in the magazine’s annual report.
• Tears for the victims of 9/11 and all those who have suffered and died since then from injuries sustained that day in 2001 and from defending our country in faraway places. We observed the 18th anniversary of the attacks this week, and were reminded of the enormous sacrifices that have been made by thousands of heroic Americans.
