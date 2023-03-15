It’s been a few years — 2014 in fact — since Indiana State University’s men’s basketball team accepted an invitation to participate in a postseason tourney.
But it happened this year, and came as a result of the team’s great season with 22 wins. The Sycamores finished the season with an impressive showing in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, handily defeating the University of Evansville and Belmont (94-91) in early rounds before narrowly losing to top-seeded Bradley University in the semifinal round.
While the tourney in which ISU was invited to participate isn’t the NCAA or NIT, it’s a tourney nonetheless, and the Sycamores were selected as the No. 1 seed.
The tourney is known as the CBI, the College Basketball Invitational, and will take place beginning this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Participating in this event is a nice reward for the hard work and commitment put forth by all involved. Second-year head coach Josh Schertz has certainly met expectations so far for his team. The community has rallied behind the program and shown much appreciation for the fun, excitement and good college basketball that Schertz and his players have delivered.
Schertz is grateful for the CBI bid and is embracing the opportunity it provides for the program.
“I think getting a chance to compete in the postseason is a huge accomplishment, whether it’s NCAA, NIT or CBI, it’s a tremendous accomplishment,” Schertz said. “[You’ve] got to earn your way in. Those things are not given.”
Being the top seed in the 16-team field means tourney organizers view ISU with great respect. Another win here or there during the regular season could have possibly landed the Sycamores in one of the more prestigious postseason tourneys.
There will be those who scoff at the CBI and at ISU for accepting the invitation. We say, let them scoff. Having the men’s basketball team on the national stage in any positive way is a big deal, not only for the athletics program but for the entire university. The final two rounds of the tourney will also be televised next Tuesday and Wednesday on one of the ESPN channels. If the team can win its opening round games, that will be valuable national exposure.
ISU opens the tournament Saturday morning against University of South Carolina Upstate. If they win, they will advance to a second-round game on Monday. The semifinals and championship game will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We congratulate Coach Schertz and the Sycamores on their season and their top seed in the CBI. We hope they have fun and success in Florida. The community is assuredly behind them.
March On!
