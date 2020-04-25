Finally, a moment arose last week that was focused on the future and hope — the NFL draft.
Professional football's springtime ritual usually gets only passing notice from the general public, at least beyond its first round picks. The draft tends to be the domain of diehard National Football League followers. They watch the speculation of experts like Mel Kiper Jr. and other ESPN network mainstays assess the "winners" and "losers" of each round and all rounds, and text or email news of the latest picks by their favorite teams to friends.
Highlights of the draftees' college careers are dissected on sports TV as the three-day process unfolds.
This spring, a lot more of us are NFL draft geeks.
Witnessing pro football clubs take turns choosing outstanding young prospects is a refreshing respite from the unavoidable coronavirus discussions. The draft offers Americans a chance to envision brighter days ahead, when the most compelling worry is whether their team can convert a third-and-eight situation with less than 2 minutes on the clock.
Television ratings for Thursday night's first-round broadcast were up 37% from last year, even though social distancing guidelines thwarted the traditional glitzy Las Vegas extravaganza. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fielded the Cincinnati Bengals' first pick and others digitally from his basement. People are indeed hungry for a healthy diversion from the pandemic's realities.
Indianapolis Colts fans may have felt left out of Thursday's televised festivities. The Colts did not have a selection in Round 1, by choice. General Manager Chris Ballard traded Indianapolis' first-round slot, the 13th pick overall, to San Francisco for the 49ers' Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Ballard also signed former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers prior to the draft, giving the Colts a 17-year veteran at a position once held by now-retired Andrew Luck.
So while the first round rolled on, from the woebegone Bengals' choice of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' pick of Burrow's teammate Edwards Helaire, Colts fans sat on the virtual sidelines. Hope reigned in Indiana, though. Ballard declared that he "couldn't be more pleased about getting [Buckner, the former 49ers standout] into this organization, and I think you will see the same things I see here going forward."
Plus, Indianapolis also held prime draft positions for rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday. The Colts' selection slots at numbers 34, 44, 75, 122, 160, 193 and 197 overall in the weekend draft sound like long shots. Tom Brady was the 199th pick by the Patriots in 2000. OK, Brady is a sore spot for most Indy fans. Consider then late-round picks who became stars for the Colts — Hall of Famer Raymond Berry (No. 232 in 1954), Pro Bowler Robert Mathis (No. 138 in 2003) and the legendary Johnny Unitas (No. 102, drafted by the Steelers then released to the Baltimore Colts in 1955.
Maybe a diamond in the rough will be among Indianapolis' selections in this odd, but much appreciated 2020 draft. Maybe the Colts will turn their 7-9 record from last season into a playoff berth in the 2020 season. Maybe Sundays this fall will be full of football once again.
That is a pleasant thought.
