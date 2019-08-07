Motorists must do their part, be aware of traffic changes
The stretch of U.S. 41 between the top of Allendale Hill south to Harlan Road has long carried the potential of being Vigo County's next big traffic congestion problem.
As the commercial area along U.S. 41 south of Interstate 70 developed over the decades, Allendale Hill seemed to be the outer limits of the projected business sprawl. With the residential Allendale neighborhood subdivision on the east side and Gibault School on the west, the quarter-mile hill provided an obvious break in property that could be used for new businesses.
Ultimately, nothing can stall progress. When Indiana 641 became a reality, so did other development dreams. The Toyota dealership was among the first new businesses to appear, located next to the Cobblestone Crossings apartment complex. A Honda dealership recently opened as well.
The largest development of them all is set to open later this month. A new Menards home improvement store had been in the works for years, but finally came to fruition in the past year and has been under construction for months.
Gradually, congestion has increased through the area, although traffic flow has been aided by the Indiana 641 bypass now open all the way to I-70 on Terre Haute's east side.
The Menards development is a super store with massive buildings and a large parking lot. It is sure to be a popular shopping destination, not only for local folks but for people throughout the Wabash Valley.
The first big test for how traffic flow will work comes today when the Indiana Department of Transportation turns on a brand new traffic light at U.S. 41 and Woodsmall Road, which is effectively the main entrance into the new Menards parking lot. The intersection is just a few hundred feet north of another major intersection at U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive, which motorists use to access Dixie Bee Elementary School, Ivy Tech Community College and numerous residential areas to the west.
The impact of this change in traffic patterns will not be trivial and should be taken seriously and approached cautiously. Even before the Menards store opens on Aug. 26, the stoplight is sure to create at least some confusion and consternation to those accustomed to navigating U.S. 41 through the area with only the single stoplight at Jessica Drive.
Transportation officials will be watching, too. The intersection was designed in cooperation among INDOT, Vigo County and Menards, with the retailer footing the bill. Within six months of it being activated, a study will be conducted to measure its effectiveness and safety record.
A new stoplight going up in a heavily traveled area requires extra and sustained attention from all involved, including motorists. While officials are monitoring it closely, we urge motorists to do the same. Take precautions. Pay attention. Keep an eye on traffic movement and other motorists. It will take the cooperation of everyone to ensure safety.
