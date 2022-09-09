For the first time since COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the public in late 2020 and early 2021, the formula that makes up booster shots has been updated to combat the two most common subvariants — BA.4 and BA.5 — that are inflicting most of the population today.
This is good news for the public wary of what the fall and winter might bring when people again come into closer contact in indoor areas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its endorsement to the updated booster early this month, and the vaccines are expected to become widely available shortly. There are some reports that the new vaccine is already being given to folks at national drug store chains.
People who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines will have access to the new shots. The Pfizer booster will be available to anyone 12 years of age or older, and the Moderna booster can be obtained by anyone 18 years of age or older.
Public health officials say the most recent COVID-19 subvariants — known as omicron subvariants — tend to be more contagious than earlier subvariants and have the ability to avoid or escape protection offered by the previous vaccine. They are now the dominant variants worldwide. That's why people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are getting infected now at a higher rate than before. The new boosters address that void and will help suppress the infection rate during the upcoming cold weather months.
Vaccination rates have slowed considerably in recent months, and public health officials believe part of that decrease can be attributed to people waiting for the release of this updated vaccine. They won't have to wait any longer.
It is important to note that the CDC says the new vaccine can only be used as a booster shot after completion of the initial series of shots.
As much as we all wish the COVID-19 pandemic was behind us, that is not the case. Infections remain prevalent, and the U.S. has been recording an average of more than 70,000 cases and more than 300 deaths per day so far this month. The pandemic has taken a monumental toll on the U.S. with more than 1.043 million deaths registered.
Data suggests that more than 68% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. But the new variants are disregarding that earlier immunity, and people are finding out they can get infected multiple times despite their vaccination status.
The message is clear. COVID-19 is going to be around for a long while and it continues to pose a threat to everyone, and a more serious threat to vulnerable populations. It's time for another round of vaccines to bolster general community protection.
The vaccines produced so far, primarily by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech, have been proven to be safe and effective. The new booster promises to deliver even great protection, now that the virus has mutated in ways that can get around previous immunization levels.
We applaud the vaccine makers and public health officials for pursuing the booster and taking steps to get it into arms before the fall and winter disease season settles in. They did their part. Now it's time for the American people to once again do theirs. There will be skeptics and outright opponents of the booster, and they may dissuade some from taking this important step in fighting COVID-19. But we urge everyone to trust science and public health experts as they continue to help the country and world navigate this pandemic.
Give yourself and your families a boost. Get the booster and protect your health.
