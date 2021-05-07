Construction on the new Vigo County Jail passed the halfway point this spring. It is expected to be ready by March 2022.
The sight of the structure rising on the landscape west of Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall) sharpens the realities of its potential. Its immediate benefits are easy to see. Maintaining a focus on the new jail's long-term situation is equally important.
Overcrowding continues to plague the current county jail, downtown beside the Vigo County Courthouse. The new facility will contain 500 beds for inmates, compared to the present jail's 268-inmate limit. For most of the 21st century, the county paid to have its inmates housed in jails in surrounding counties. Lawsuits by inmates challenging the constitutionality of the current jail's overcrowding continue as well.
"Once we have room [in the new jail], it will be a relief for me and the jail staff, and for the citizens of Vigo County who are paying to house inmates in other places, and the lawsuits we keep getting," Sheriff John Plasse said.
The new jail will alleviate the overcrowding. The extra space will also allow jail administrators to separate violent felons from minor offenders, and sex offenders from the rest of the jail population. And, if the COVID-19 pandemic persists into 2022, the jail will have room to quarantine infected inmates.
Vigo County officials and residents intensely debated the cost, size and location of the new jail for several years. Now that it is taking shape, some points of those debates are more clear.
Commissioner Chris Switzer, who took office in January, initially opposed the site near the mall as a County Council member. Switzer was concerned about the cost of transporting inmates three miles for legal procedures at the courthouse downtown.
Since voting in 2019 against the south-side site as a councilman, Switzer has seen the potential of court hearings conducted by video, because of pandemic precautions. The new jail will feature rooms for inmates to meet with their attorneys, and those rooms can be equipped for a video link to the courthouse, Switzer said.
Also, the new jail will contain a transportation office with a modern sally port — a secure, controlled entry way — for inmates leaving or returning for court appearances. Thus, Switzer said he now does not see "any difficulties at all with having to transport a handful of inmates."
Switzer also emphasized the need to keep the jail population down — a central element of the community debates. A dual-diagnosis program can route offenders who have mental illnesses or substance addictions to treatment facilities, rather than being placed in jail without access to specialized services.
"We can get them in front of a psychiatrist or psychologist and have that opportunity to decide if jail is where they really need to go, or if they just need help mentally or with an addiction," Switzer said.
Years of community forums and wrangling about the jail were difficult, but necessary. The south-side location was wiser than placing it on the riverfront. Questions over its size and cost — $66.5 million for construction, and more than $100 million with financing included — will not be answered for several years, and perhaps decades.
In the meantime, the new jail will provide the space needed to immediately remedy the long-running overcrowding problem. Other amenities at the jail can help the county better deal with chronic causes of the overcrowding. That is a relief.
