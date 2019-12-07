Investing in the future of Terre Haute and Vigo County is essential for the community's prosperity.
Attracting and retaining solid young teachers to educate the community's children, for years to come, is a key component in brightening the coming decades.
Residents made the commitment to do that last month by approving a property-tax increase to fund operational costs in the local school district. Voters passed a public referendum on the Nov. 5 election ballot to raise taxes by 16.22 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The boost will generate an additional $7 million annually for eight years, covering costs of a significant increase in safety, health and wellness staffing, transportation costs and teacher pay in the Vigo County School Corp.
State funding has not kept up with inflation. And, VCSC enrollment has shrunk by 1,778 students since 2005, coinciding with a decrease in the community's family-age population. In response, Vigo Schools Superintendent Rob Haworth announced plans for $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements, which will require School Board approval.
A cornerstone of economic growth is a vibrant community school system. The county cannot afford to let its quality of education slide.
The action by voters last month resulted in a tangible step toward securing its corps of new teachers. Last week, the Vigo County Teachers Association members ratified a contract with the VCSC that will increase beginning teachers' salaries. The $3,000 pay raise will boost starting salaries for teachers with a bachelor's degree to $38,000 from $35,000. Beginning teachers with a master's degree would earn $40,000 per a year, and those with doctorates would earn $46,500.
Also, teachers hired after 2005 would get a 5% increase, those hired after 1996 get 4%, and those hired before 1996 get 3%. The changes would take effect Jan. 1, if the School Board approves.
Vigo County's low starting teacher pay has impeded its chances of attracting and keeping educators. The VCSC had 42 unfilled teaching positions in the 2018-19 school year, and used long-term substitutes in those voids. The district started the current school year with 25 unfilled teaching spots.
Among Indiana's urban school districts, Vigo County's starting-teacher pay ranked third lowest in 2017-18, according to Indiana Department of Local Government figures in an Indianapolis Star database. Vigo fared better in overall average teacher pay, ranking 16th highest among urban districts. Vigo's maximum teacher salary ranked eighth highest.
It should also be noted, though, that teacher salaries throughout Indiana are not high, compared to other states. Indiana ranked last in the nation in teacher salary growth between 2002 and 2017, according to a Rockefeller Institute study.
The pay level of new and early-career teachers is a big reason Vigo County is struggling to retain and recruit educators. In addition to the low incoming salaries, the VCSC does not compensate newly hired teachers for their teaching experience elsewhere.
Changes made as a result of the community's passage of the operational referendum should help reverse the trend. Families who choose to call Vigo County their home and their kids will benefit as young teachers gain experience here and continually sharpen their classroom skills. That stands as the county's best chance to reverse its population decline and replenish its workforce.
