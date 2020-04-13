With parking hurdle cleared, project can get back on track
With so much of the business world shut down, it was good to see that Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board was able to make significant progress last week toward jump-starting construction of the downtown convention center.
While it's been hard for anyone to look too far into the future as the coronavirus pandemic has life in lockdown, it's important to keep in mind that there are better days ahead. Whenever that may be.
A cornerstone of future economic development in Terre Haute and Vigo County is the convention center on Wabash Avenue. Tourism has steadily grown locally in recent years, and the community having the ability to host larger gatherings and conventions is expected to boost that segment of the economy even higher.
The people of Vigo, surrounding counties and other areas who visit here are feeding the financial coffers that will help build and sustain the convention center. A food and beverage tax requested by county officials and approved by the Legislature goes directly toward the project.
A hitch involving parking downtown had stalled the project as CIB officials worked to find ways to meet their needs. When the Vigo County School Corp. announced its intent to sell its downtown administration building at Seventh and Wabash, the CIB saw an opportunity to solve its problem by purchasing the property and converting it into a parking lot to serve a nearby hotel and convention center-related activities.
While disagreements emerged over the wisdom of using such a high-profile property as a parking lot, a compromise was reached, clearing the way for the project to resume.
The CIB last Friday, in an online public meeting, voted to purchase the school district property for $3 million. The deal now has to wait for the School Board to approve, which it is expected to do, at a later date. Meanwhile, the school district has an agreement in place to allow the CIB to begin using some of the already available parking spaces.
The project has a long way to go. Clearing the parking hurdle gives it a chance now to make quick progress.
