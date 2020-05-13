Proposed venue strikes promising chord for riverside entertainment
Advocates of enhancing the Wabash River front have long aspired to see recreational, entertainment, residential and outdoors opportunities develop along that scenic sector of Terre Haute.
Significant progress has been made in that aspiration. The Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area near West Terre Haute marks its 10-year anniversary in 2020 and has become a destination for hikers, runners, bird-watchers, anglers, hunters and picnickers. Indiana State University's Gibson Track and Field Complex draws crowds to watch top college athletes compete. The former Pillsbury factory was converted into the RiverFront Lofts apartments, where residents have a riverside view.
Such assets have been envisioned by the Wabash Valley Riverscape nonprofit organization for more than a decade, and supported by local officials, businesses and outdoors groups.
Now, a prospective music venue could spread the riverfront development into the old south-side industrial corridor along the Wabash. The concept for the Mill Event Center and Amphitheater looks promising.
The project took another procedural step forward last week. The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals granted a special-use permit and a variance to allow non-hard-surface, off-street parking for the amphitheater. Entrepreneurs behind the project want to build the facility on the former International Paper Mill property west of Prairieton Road on Terre Haute's southwest side.
The prospective venue's owners, Lukebo Inc., have entered into a lease with the Vigo County commissioners for access to most of the 60-acre property. The agreement requires the owners to beautify the grounds, add fencing and restrooms. The deal, with a nominal $1-per-year lease fee, would be automatically renewed every five years for 45 years, unless the county opts to end it, with advance notice.
An existing building on the site proved to be too deteriorated to house events, so the owners plan to construct a new main stage on the northwest corner of the property. The stage would face the Wabash, and sound from late-afternoon and evening events would project over the Wabashiki wetlands.
Zoning board members questioned co-owner Tim Drake about possible noise and sound problems with neighbors, but he cited changes in technology to mitigate those issues. A representative of the county area planning department said no remonstrances had been filed regarding potential noise issues.
Its parking area would accommodate more than 3,000 vehicles, and the event center itself would hold nearly 7,000 people.
The ownership's aspirations for the facility would be an exciting addition to the city's entertainment menu. Drake told zoning board members he plans to host two shows a month, including 12 larger concerts a year.
Terre Haute holds a rich musical history. The river running through the city's west side inspired many musicians. Of course, native son Paul Dresser famously used his boyhood memorials to compose "On the Banks of the Wabash (Far Away)" more than a century ago. The possibility of a new live music outlet coming to that same setting would probably make old Paul smile.
