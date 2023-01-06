Another Terre Haute municipal election is on the horizon. It could well be an historic one.
Duke Bennett, a Republican who rose to win his first of four terms in the mayor’s office in 2007, has declared that he’s not done yet. Early this week, Bennett announced he will once again seek the GOP nomination for mayor in hopes of winning reelection in the fall general election. If he survives what is sure to be a grueling 2023 election season, he will take the oath of office again next January for the fifth time, a significant achievement that few have ever accomplished.
It was hard to imagine back in 2007, when Bennett won a narrow and hotly contested election over then-incumbent Kevin Burke, that Terre Haute voters would see him serve four terms in office and seek a fifth term. Bennett was the first Republican to win the mayor’s office since Leland Larrison served for one term in the late 60s and early 70s. As the incumbent, Larrison was defeated in his reelection bid by Bill Brighton, who served two terms before being succeeded by fellow Democrat Pete Chalos.
Larrison had succeeded Ralph Tucker, a Democrat who served for five terms between 1948 and 1968. Chalos attempted to match Tucker’s long tenure when he sought a fifth term in 1995, but was defeated in his bid by former sheriff Jim Jenkins.
Chalos’ defeat triggered a string of three straight one-term mayors, each being defeated in their reelection bids. Bennett broke that string in 2011 when he easily won his first reelection by a landslide over Democrat Fred Nation. But nothing has been that easy since.
A number of forces combined during his second term to create a tax revenue crisis that he and the City Council struggled to confront. With that persistent issue as a backdrop, Bennett encountered a stiff challenge in the 2015 municipal election from Democrat Mark Bird, a former member of the Vigo County Council and brother of basketball legend Larry Bird. After an intense campaign, Bennett defeated Bird by only about 300 votes.
During his third term, Bennett worked with an aggressive City Council to resolve the financial quandary. In his quest for a fourth term he again met intense political opposition, but benefited from the presence of a third-party candidate on the ballot. Pat Goodwin ran as an independent candidate, with Councilman Karrum Nasser winning the Democratic nomination. Goodwin and Nasser split the opposition vote, allowing Bennett to narrowly win by approximately 200 votes.
Terre Haute voters find out soon if challengers will emerge this election year as Bennett attempts to be the first five-term mayor since Tucker’s long tenure in the mid-20th century. The political landscape will be different this year for anyone hoping to dislodge Bennett from the mayor’s office. A convention center opened amid great fanfare on Wabash Avenue last year, and a flashy casino is under construction on the city’s east side. Both are expected to bolster city coffers in coming years.
On top of those advancements, the city finally addressed the long-standing issue of an inadequate police headquarters when it obtained and renovated the former Tribune-Star building on Seventh Street downtown. That facility is now operational.
Goodwin indicates he is considering making another run at the mayor’s office, but hasn’t made a final decision.
Bennett certainly enters the fray in 2023 in strong position, although politics is always unpredictable. Even though he’s not ready to step aside yet, the mayor acknowledges he won’t lead the city indefinitely.
“There’s a shelf for every politician,” Bennett told our reporter David Kronke this week.
Municipal elections are important for every city. Terre Haute has benefited from robust political campaigns in the past. Lively debates about community problems and concerns often propel progress. Regardless of the candidates, we expect nothing less in 2023.
