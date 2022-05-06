Advice and quotations from famous people are never at a shortage on graduation weekends such as this. So, in the spirit of the day, let's turn to an observation uttered years ago by late journalist Andy Rooney.
Grumpy old Andy, best known for his television news commentaries on "60 Minutes," once said, "I've learned; That opportunity is never lost; someone will take the ones you miss."
Those words might be helpful to the 2022 spring graduates of Terre Haute's colleges — 1,882 at Indiana State University and another 300 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in commencements today, 982 at Ivy Tech Community College in Thursday's ceremonies, and another 400-plus at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on May 28. After all, young people need to be clear-eyed about the fleeting nature of good opportunities.
Still, Andy Rooney's quotation might benefit Terre Haute as a city, even more so than those graduates.
This community's tickets to growth and prosperity in the future — ISU, Woods, Rose and Ivy Tech graduates — are about to drive off into the sunset. A large percentage of them, at least.
Terre Haute's most specific need today is family-age residents with college degrees and specialized job training. And the answer is right in front of the city's eyes.
Most small Midwestern cities crave the chance to somehow, some way lure young college grads to just visit their communities, just once, just to give them the town's 30-second elevator pitch on why it is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Terre Haute doesn't even have to try — they're already here, this year, next year and the year after, and so on.
A study earlier this year by the respected Brookings Institute analyzed the practices of Midwestern cities and college towns that overcame decades of lost industries and "found new economic dynamism and relative prosperity." The Brookings researchers found that cities that redirected economic-development resources toward cultural and recreational amenities, and services such as schools and transportation experienced better population and employment growth, and lower poverty rates.
Those areas are not coincidentally Terre Haute's weak spots. The city's population has fallen below 59,000 for just the second time since 1910, according to the 2020 census. Terre Haute's labor force is 14% smaller now than in 2009, according to the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. And, Vigo County has the state's highest child poverty rate at 28% of kids 17 and under, according to the University of Wisconsin's annual County Health Rankings.
Giving our local college graduates reasons to stay in Terre Haute — the city they've lived in and seen up close for two, four, six years — can change those shortcomings for the better. It's not a long-shot. The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped jobs around the world, creating opportunities for businesses to allow employees to work remotely. Thus, companies can locate in places they didn't envision before. So can workers. The key to getting those workers and companies to pick a town like Terre Haute is making the community attractive to them.
Exactly how can that happen?
The Brookings report emphasizes that "public school quality and the availability of early childhood education being two of the most important factors for working parents." It also says that women may view Midwestern cities most favorably, drawn by good schools, lower crime rates and better air quality. "Recent research suggests women may be the household member that small Midwest towns have the best shot at attracting," the report states.
Graduates of the local colleges represent all those opportunities for Terre Haute. And if Terre Haute won't adapt to attract those college grads, some other community will.
