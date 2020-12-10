Festival organization's generosity lives on despite public health crisis
In the midst of a global pandemic, it's understandable that many of our community's grand traditions were forced to the sidelines. At least for now.
Still, Miracle on 7th Street, the most successful and anticipated event of the year for more than a decade, found a way to bring holiday cheer to those who need it most and remind everyone that we will get through this and return stronger than ever.
Despite having to cancel most of its related activities because of ongoing public health concerns, the Miracle on 7th Street board and volunteers refused to let the season pass without making huge monetary and canned-food donations to a number of service organizations and efforts that provide food and other valuable items to those in need.
The charitable gifts have become a major part of what Miracle on 7th Street does to augment the Christmas festival it conducts downtown each December.
On Tuesday, the organization showed that nothing — even a global health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic — would dampen its spirit. The group passed out $17,000 to eight entities that conduct programs to fight hunger and promote community welfare.
Recipients were 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, Ryves Youth Center, St. Ben's Soup Kitchen, Providence Food Pantry, Salvation Army's kettle campaign, United Campus Ministries and the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund.
Each group was overflowing with gratitude for the donations. Miracle's $5,000 gift to the Tribune-Star's Christmas Basket Fund will go a long way toward helping it meet its $20,000 fundraising goal this year, which will provide food baskets on Christmas Eve to 500 families and individuals.
While the Christmas event in 2020 wasn't exactly what its founders envisioned 12 years ago when they initiated it, they no doubt have reason to be pleased and proud that they were able to carry out their charitable mission despite having to set aside most festival activities. As always, we congratulate, express appreciation and applaud the dedicated organizers for their continued vision, energy and inspiration.
Even in troubled times, Miracle on 7th Street is still able to bring tremendous joy to this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.