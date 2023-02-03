About one-third of hospital patients in Vigo County experience mental health issues, a healthcare study shows.
A Union Hospital behavioral health specialist estimates that number could be even higher.
Thus, it is unsurprising, but welcome news that Union Hospital was chosen as the only facility in the state to receive a $2.25-million federal grant to improve the training of medical doctors handling patients with behavioral and mental health problems. The level of mental health treatment needs in this community warrant that special attention.
Union’s grant comes through the Federal Bureau of Health Workforce at the Health Resources and Services Administration. Only about 25 such grants were awarded throughout the country.
Vigo County has high rates of mental health issues. Last year’s County Health Rankings by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute showed 17% of Vigo Countians experience frequent mental distress, topping the rest of Indiana (15%) and the nation (14%). Vigo County residents also experience a higher rate of poor mental health days, with 5.2 such days in a month, compared to 4.8 days by average Hoosiers and 4.5 days by average Americans.
“One reason we did get [the $2.25-million grant] is that our community has such extreme need, and so the federal government saw that we needed a little extra attention,” said Amber Cadick, behavioral health coordinator of Union Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency.
The deliverance of the grant certainly should encourage local healthcare professionals dealing with the problem. It indicates that desperately needed help is on the way.
But the fact that federal agencies pinpointed Vigo County as a problem area in the mental health realm also should serve as a wakeup call to the broader community that such needs are real and pervasive here. The root causes of mental health problems must be acknowledged and addressed.
Poverty in adults is connected to depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, psychological distress and suicide, according to a 2018 report in Psychiatric Times. For kids, life in poverty can be just as mentally troubling. The same publication reported that kids in poverty experience lower classroom success, struggle with cognitive and behavior problems, delinquency, anxiety and depression.
And, poverty is particularly problematic in Vigo County, which has the highest rate of child poverty in the state.
The federal grant will help the community address the situation. Union Hospital and its partner facilities can send doctors to specialized pediatric psychiatry training and conferences focused on mental health. Expert guest speakers can be brought in to enlighten local healthcare specialists on the latest treatments and practices. Those training opportunities illuminate the growing trend of primary care physicians having to handle all aspects of their patients’ health, from physical pain and disruptions to mental health problems.
Ninety percent of psychiatry medications are prescribed by general care doctors, Cadick explained.
Ideally, the funding will provide tools to those doctors to deliver that help to their patients, Cadick said. There are a lot of people out there locally — 105,994, according to the latest U.S. Census count.
“We know mental health affects our physical health,” Cadick said.
As those annual County Health Rankings also point out, Vigo County’s overall physical health is among the worst in the state. So, as mental health affects physical health, this community feels both ends of that troubling equation.
The grant could not come at a more necessary moment. Let it be put to good use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.