Most Hoosiers do not support using taxpayer funds for private and charter school vouchers.
It is happening anyway.
Most Hoosiers do not believe arming teachers is an effective step in protecting Indiana kids in their schools.
This spring, Indiana General Assembly approved firearms training for teachers anyway.
Most Hoosiers think abortion should be legal in some or all cases.
The state legislature approved a near-total ban on the procedure last August.
All of those incongruous policies increase the importance of Thursday’s announcement by Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s former superintendent of public instruction, that she will pursue the Democratic nomination for governor in the 2024 election season.
Policies adopted by members of Indiana’s ruling Republican Party, which attained super majority status through politically drawn legislative district borders, are out of step with most of the state’s residents. Even in this traditionally conservative state, most Hoosiers are not longing to see the extremist governing carried out by the Statehouse leadership. The results of the annual Hoosier Survey by Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs in recent years revealed that 83% of Hoosiers surveyed believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases. Also, just 30% think arming teachers is a “very effective” tool in protecting school kids. Only 39% backed the use of state funds for private and charter school vouchers.
The Indiana legislature is more politically lopsided than the state, as voting results have generally shown. The General Assembly has devolved into a nanny state approach that it has long whined about on the federal level.
McCormick’s candidacy will illuminate that situation and hopefully stir voters to demand less extremism from their elected state officials.
The 53-year-old former New Castle teacher, principal, school district superintendent and Republican state superintendent of public instruction made that point on her campaign announcement stop in Terre Haute on Thursday. She said Hoosiers expressed that sentiment to her during visits to communities this year and last.
“Everywhere I visited, one thing is clear — Hoosiers do not recognize the out-of-touch divisiveness that is happening at the Statehouse,” McCormick said.
McCormick left the Republican Party in early 2021 after her term as state superintendent ended. By then, she had already earned the ire of the GOP leadership and legislators for challenging the party’s continual adoption of untested and expensive “reforms” that have shown few significant results.
She supports policies most Hoosiers back, but the GOP has resisted, such as universal pre-kindergarten public schooling. McCormick called for affordable healthcare “including the freedom for women and families to make their own decisions.” She also wants the divisiveness in politics to end.
The latter goal, and really any others she supports, will be long shots. McCormick herself defeated Democratic incumbent superintendent Glenda Ritz, who was circumvented by former Gov. Mike Pence’s administration. That tussle led the legislature to end Hoosiers’ ability to elect their own state schools superintendent, shifting that position to one appointed by the governor. Thus, McCormick was the last elected superintendent and experienced heavy-handedness from Statehouse leaders, too.
As governor, she would likely encounter a lopsided state legislature that would thwart any or all of her objectives on principle, and just because it can. So her quest will be uphill at the campaign level and in office, should she win.
Winning is not a foregone conclusion for a Democrat. That party has struggled since the end of terms of Evan Bayh as governor and U.S. senator and Joe Donnelly as U.S. senator. Its 2020 gubernatorial candidate, former health commissioner Woody Myers, drew just 32% of the vote, compared to John Gregg’s slim loss to Pence (by 2.9%) just eight years earlier.
McCormick could face Republican candidates Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch or Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in 2024, and another Democrat could enter the field. Whichever candidate wins the governor’s seat needs to address the concerns McCormick’s candidacy will raise, and that is a positive for all of Indiana.
