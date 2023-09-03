Labor Day has long been considered the official start of political campaign season during election years. That’s especially true in local electoral politics, which generally don’t start as early or drag on as long as state and national campaigns.
But city and county elections are among the most important and impactful for communities. And they don’t necessarily carry a heavy weight of partisanship.
The Terre Haute municipal election has historically generated a high degree of voter interest. The 2023 city election looks to follow in that tradition, with a compelling race for mayor leading the ballot.
Incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett is again on the ballot for reelection. Bennett is in the final year of his fourth term. If he wins again on Nov. 7, he will match the remarkable tenure of the late Ralph Tucker, who served for five terms as mayor from 1948 to 1968. No one has served that long since, with the late Pete Chalos winning four terms from 1980 to 1996.
Chalos lost his bid to match Tucker’s five terms when he was defeated in the 1995 Democratic primary by former Sheriff Jim Jenkins.
What makes Bennett’s mayoral tenure particularly noteworthy is that he is a Republican. Vigo County and Terre Haute have seen a steady shift in political leanings during the first two decades of the 21st century. Republicans have overtaken the Democrats as the dominant local party.
Bennett is challenged this year by newcomer Brandon Sakbun, who won a hotly contested Democratic primary in May. At age 27, Sakbun, if he wins, would be the youngest person to ever serve as Terre Haute mayor.
Sakbun and Bennett will face off in their first candidate forum Tuesday at Woodrow Wilson Middle School Auditorium. The event is being conducted by the League of Women Voters of Vigo County with support from co-sponsors the Tribune-Star and the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
The forum, which will offer the community the chance to submit questions, will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event will also be live-streamed on WTHI-TV’s Facebook page, 105.5 FM, WVIG The Legend, and 99.5 FM WAMB The Breeze.
The League and its co-sponsors will also present a form for contested City Council races on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
These forum give potential voters the chance to become more informed about issues and learn about the candidates. We urge residents to take advantage of these opportunities.
