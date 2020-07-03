School resource officers play a significant role in the everyday lives of the students they protect.
Schools strive to give young people, from all walks of life, the same opportunities to learn and grow alongside each other. Kids develop a trust that their school resource officers — who protect those students and staff — see them as equal among all the others and support the diversity of their school community.
That trust must be treated as a precious commodity.
The Vigo County School Corp. took appropriate action on June 19 in terminating the employment of a school resource officer over numerous, racially charged social media postings. The school district fired Mike Anderson — a VCSC school resource officer who also served as a lieutenant deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department — over Facebook posts regarding the Confederate battle flag and the cause it represented.
The VCSC specifically cited one posting in Anderson's termination letter, obtained by the Tribune-Star. The scene — reposted on the officer's Facebook page — showed a reenactment of the Civil War, the bloody conflict from 1861 to 1865 over Southern states' secession from the Union to preserve their heinous system of enslaving Black people. Wording above and below rows of Confederate rebels read, "It's not just about history ... the South was right!" Anderson's comment on the scene said, "total agree."
The school district letter stated such a social media posting, and others, impair a resource officer's ability to enforce policies and laws without prejudice, and undermine the VCSC's ability to do the same. The letter also explains that the Confederate flag is often displayed to offend and intimidate Black people, especially during this time of nationwide protests over racial injustice. A school district employee's public endorsement of that flag — via numerous social media postings — erodes a student's trust and sense of security.
While the school corporation terminated the officer, Anderson faced no disciplinary action in his role with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department. Like several county officials and media outlets, Sheriff John Plasse had received a packet of the deputy's inflammatory Facebook postings distributed by a Vigo County man who has had past conflicts with Anderson.
Sheriff's Department policies apparently provided no basis for disciplinary action. "Nothing he posted is a violation of our policy," Plasse told the Tribune-Star.
Plasse did, however, emphasize that he does not condone the postings. Plasse also pointed out the detrimental impact such postings have on the law enforcement profession.
"It erodes the public trust when you see someone sworn to serve and protect who posts something like that," the sheriff said. "It casts a shade on law enforcement and our department as a whole."
Anderson submitted paperwork to retire Monday morning after four decades of service. Plasse said the deputy was not pressured and did so of his own volition.
Most notably, though, Plasse said he will review his department's policy on social media use by employees, with the help of an attorney.
That review is important. As Plasse said, such a policy must not infringe on an employee's First Amendment rights to free speech. At the same time, officers sworn to serve and protect people of all backgrounds equally are held to a higher standard of public conduct. Those citizens and students should be given no reason to doubt a peace officer views them as equals. The vast majority of men and women in blue serve with exactly that outlook — admirably and at great personal risk.
The public's trust in that relationship is a cornerstone of democracy and must be handled as such.
