Teachable moments take a beating these days. When disagreements arise, people tend to rigidly take sides instead of listening to each other.
Enlightenment gets shut down. The teachable moment vanishes, and acrimony fills the void.
Learning and understanding happened Tuesday night in downtown Terre Haute. The rest of America could take a lesson from that teachable moment.
More than 75 people gathered inside The Verve nightclub on Wabash Avenue to discuss a new logo for the Blues at the Crossroads Festival. The image stirred controversy because of perceptions that it resembled caricatures of crows from the racially discriminatory Jim Crow-era. Such an offensive connotation was never intended by the Blues Festival organizers or the artist enlisted to create the logo. Still, it conjured those concerns.
The logo depicted a crow in dapper clothes and hat, strumming a banjo and smoking a pipe beneath a tree. Blues at the Crossroads co-founder and organizer Connie Wrin envisioned the logo, aiming to incorporate into it the crows — birds that spend winters in Terre Haute and total up to 70,000. Neither Wrin nor artist Alec Thompson foresaw that the festival logo would hearken recollections of the demeaning crow caricatures of the 1930s, '40s and '50s.
Nonetheless, some residents perceived hints of those early-20th-century images in the logo.
Wrin and festival board members heard the concerns and announced on April 7 that the logo would be changed. It was first unveiled April 4 at a downtown event that also detailed an expansion of the popular music festival for this September. While pondering changes to the logo, Wrin and Blues Fest organizers sought impressions from a diverse group of educators and a historian. The festival then announced on April 13 that the logo would be reinstated, with a slight change — adding more crows overhead and in the tree to help clarify the image signified Terre Haute's connection to the birds.
The reinstated logo was met with some approval, but also more of the original unease about its resemblance to Jim Crow-era images. The Greater Terre Haute NAACP chapter brought its concerns to Wrin, prompting Tuesday's meeting at her nightclub, The Verve.
People shared their opinions. As the discussion unfolded, Wrin explained that she and the festival organizers had decided to fully change the logo from a crow to an alley cat. As Terre Haute musician James Taylor told the Tribune-Star afterward, "Take an alley cat, something cool, throw a nice hat on him, give him a saxophone or guitar. I'm pleased with that character." He saw the alley cat as a tribute to late Terre Haute blues musician and actor Scatman Crothers.
In a prepared statement offered at Tuesday's meeting, Wrin said, "I'm glad this has created a platform for this conversation and for all of us to come together."
Outside the meeting afterward, Crystal Reynolds, an educator and African American historian, also pointed to the significance of the discussion. "I was so proud to be there — I thought it was transformational." Another attendee, Valerie Craig, said "This is the first time in a long time I've seen such a diverse group of people in this community all come together and talk about going forward."
Talking. Listening. Considering another person's views. Looking to the next step.
That simple yet increasingly rare formula is needed in so many other situations in Terre Haute and beyond.
It worked in this instance. Blues at the Crossroads will unfold downtown at the historic intersection of Seventh and Wabash on Sept. 9 and 10 bigger than ever. Wrin and her team have built the event into a much-anticipated Terre Haute tradition. Their tenacity has sustained the festival through 21 years, which is no easy feat.
The Blues Fest is a moment when all walks of the community come together by the thousands for music, food, drinks and celebration. The outcome of the logo saga solidifies that sense of inclusion and belonging. It taught folks in the community the value of communication and consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.