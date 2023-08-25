We can tell you with certainty: There is hope.
For a nation at its most divided in recent memory: There is hope.
For a nation struggling with gun violence: There is hope.
For a nation grappling with abortion issues: There is hope.
For a nation with immense mental health needs: There is hope.
For a nation seemingly in an identity crisis: There is hope.
The list goes on.
It was a great privilege for us at the Tribune-Star to sit down with a panel of Vigo County high school students in early June. We asked them questions on the biggest issues of the day, including gun violence, mental health, climate change, abortion, race and identity-related issues. (See story on today’s A1.)
Although the students didn’t always agree among themselves, an underlying message of understanding and tolerance could be felt with every issue they discussed.
Recent West Vigo graduate Gwyn Johnson was discussing LGBTQ harassment when she made this profound statement: “We definitely need to be more humane, even if your opinions of the matter don’t align … that doesn’t mean that they’re not still people, that doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve the base amount of respect and love and kindness …”
Her thoughts could be applied to any issue and argue everyone deserves a voice and basic human rights.
Recent Terre Haute South Vigo graduate Nathan Hawkins agreed: “No matter what our political identities are, most of us can find a lot of common ground.”
Recent Terre Haute South Vigo graduate Arianna Sewell also concurred: “I think surrounding yourself around people who have differing opinions is the healthiest thing you can do. … Having different opinions, they grow you.”
They emphasized, each one of them, the need to bring common sense and compassion to the table, not deterred by the divisiveness of the country at this moment in time, but encouraged that there are others like them who can come together in constructing a better future.
“There is a stereotype that our generation is very politically engaged and that people are opinionated about everything but the fact is we just don’t vote in significant numbers and I think if more of us were really committed to … voting people into office who we support then I think that at a certain point we’ll be able to …” change the political climate, Hawkins said.
That political climate is ripe with emotion and fear, especially when tackling monsters like social media.
The students’ mixed views on the subject show a complicated landscape of which even the most educated and skilled adults find difficult to navigate.
Yet they expressed grounded and well-thought-out views of both the dangers and benefits.
“Social media is what you make it. You choose who to follow, you choose what apps to have, you choose how long to spend on there,” Johnson said. “If you are exposing yourself to what you know will be your downfall … in the end you’re the one deciding whose voice to listen to, who to subscribe to, who to follow.”
Of course not everyone has the skills to make healthy decisions in this realm, even, and maybe especially, adults.
On climate change, the students seem to agree movement is needed on a large scale. “Persuade [huge companies] that their money is less important than the world’s future,” Johnson said.
Again, compromise comes up in their views on abortion.
“It’s disturbing how … it becomes a political issue, it doesn’t really need to be. The six-week bans that many states are passing just don’t align with the views of most Americans. I think that a moderate position should be implemented nationwide,” Hawkins said.
Terre Haute North Vigo senior Sadie Osburn welcomes other opinions and wants people to “meet each other in the middle.”
Showing deference to another person’s autonomy and wishes is also important to Sewell: “How do I have the power to control what you do because I am a Christian?”
“I feel like most Gen Zers are pro choice. So, we find more communion in our own generation,” Johnson said.
Indeed, it seems they do.
“It’s hard sometimes when you disagree so strongly with someone’s viewpoints, but I never felt like there was tension,” Hawkins said. “I think for the most part we agreed to disagree, when [abortion] came up [in school]. I think it’s important to surround ourselves with people we may disagree with, because we may not convince them, they may not convince us, but having dialogue of some sort is so much better than not at all.”
If you had not been in the same room with these students, you would have had a difficult time guessing their ages. The ideas and solutions they presented seem to have come from people who have lots of years of experience under their belts.
And yet their youth brings not just a breath of fresh air, but an idealistic hope for the future.
We’re optimistic they will hold onto many of these ideas and grow with their experiences and the changing climate.
One thing is certain: We see a much brighter future after spending time with them.
We leave you with Terre Haute North graduate Paul Alger’s words: “Let us not forget we are a nation of diversity, we are a nation of great progress. Let us not backtrack … let us push forward … let us move this country to a beacon of hope.”
