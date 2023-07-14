If there is one tangible takeaway from Wednesday’s release of student scores on statewide standardized tests taken last spring, it is that resources and manpower at the schools matter.
Aside from that conclusion, the statistics released by the Indiana Department of Education on the results of the spring 2023 ILEARN test tell a limited story. That is a weakness of standardized testing, which costs Hoosier taxpayers tens of millions of public dollars annually and has been pushed by the Indiana General Assembly.
The face value of the scores were distributed for Hoosiers to assess and local school districts to interpret.
Those showed students in the Vigo County School Corporation with ILEARN scores below statewide averages, but with gains in math. Also, the VCSC results looked stronger when compared with similar urban school districts around Indiana.
Among Vigo County kids in grades 3 through 8, 31.8% of those students were proficient in English/language arts, according to their ILEARN scores. Statewide, 40.7% of Indiana students were proficient in English/language arts.
In math, 34.3% of Vigo County students were proficient, compared to 40.9% statewide.
In Vigo County, 23.3% of those students received proficient scores in both math and English/language arts, compared to 30.6% statewide.
Across the state, students’ ILEARN math scores reflected a modest increase from 2022, while most grade levels showed scores remaining stable in English/language arts.
By contrast, Vigo County students made gains in math scores and improved or remained the same in eight of 15 tested content areas, according to Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent. Those content areas include English/language arts and math in grades 3 through 8, science in grades 4 and 6, and social studies in grade 5. Also, the VCSC scores ranked among the top third of the state’s 10 large urban districts.
New VCSC Superintendent Chris Himsel aptly put local scores in perspective.
ILEARN results “are just one piece of the puzzle that measures student and district achievement,” Himsel said. Those standardized testing results do provide a comparison with scores of other Hoosier students, “but these results offer zero information about what kids know or don’t know or about the quality of schools, districts or educators,” Himsel said Wednesday.
And, he is right. Clearly, the value of ILEARN, its predecessors ISTEP and ISTEP-plus is limited.
Another important observation about the scores released Wednesday came from Goeller in regards to the Vigo County kids’ improved math scores. She attributed the gains to curriculum coordinators, district math coaches, principals and teachers who are implementing strong math core programs, intervention programs and pacing guides.
Those numbers — the corps of skilled educators (and the children they serve) — matter more than the numbers on those ILEARN score reports.
The Indiana Legislature should be focused on providing local public schools with the necessary staff of teachers, principals and specialized educators to work with students in need. That would be funding well apportioned.
Some changes are coming. The Indiana Board of Education is planning a streamlining of K-through-12 education standards, intended to make it easier for teachers to craft individualized lesson plans, according to a report in the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
In the meantime, it is wrong and oversimplified to deduce, based on the latest ILEARN scores, that Vigo County kids, their teachers and schools do not measure up to those elsewhere. Many factors beyond those tests influence the learning process, including poverty levels and teacher shortages. There is more to the story than the scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.