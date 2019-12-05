Miracle on 7th Street festival brings community together to celebrate
The Miracle on 7th Street kicks off tonight in Terre Haute for its 11th year. The two-day, open-air festival has become one of the largest community events of the year, drawing thousands to the downtown district and marking the official start of the Christmas season
What started as a dream of bringing holiday spirit back downtown has grown into a spectacular festival that provides a variety of entertainment for individuals and families. It offers a colorful collection of charming activities that leaves those who attend with positive feelings of joy in their community.
What’s more, it raises money and collects food to help fund and supply charitable efforts. It is has become a wildly successful event that focuses on fighting hunger locally while bringing people together to celebrate the festive season.
Miracle on 7th Street was started by a group of downtown business leaders who envisioned a holiday festival that would remind Terre Haute residents of the “old days” when the city’s central commercial district was cheerfully filled with people and traffic as everyone prepared for Christmas.
That their dream has grown into such a wonderful annual event gives everyone involved reasons to smile. The Miracle keeps on going.
The festival officially begins tonight at 6:15 with the tree lighting on Wabash Avenue. There will be food opportunities and activities throughout the evening, with a list of those offerings published elsewhere in today’s paper. Vendor tents will be open by 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., then again on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Look for the ice skating rink in the school corporation parking lot at Seventh and Wabash.
A highlight on Saturday will be the parade down Wabash Avenue at 6 p.m.
As always, we congratulate and applaud the dedicated organizers for their vision, energy and inspiration. They continue to bring tremendous joy to this community in many ways.
The fun begins tonight. We urge you to be part of it.
