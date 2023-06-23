The idea of a public library providing shower and laundry services seems unusual.
Yet, once its value is explained, the concept sounds practical.
Vigo County Public Library is taking that uncommon step with its new 12 Points branch on Terre Haute’s north side. The branch itself will serve a neighborhood long stricken with poverty and decline, yet is in the midst of a gradual renaissance. Many American libraries, including Vigo County’s branch downtown, are seeing significant numbers of homeless people visit daily. Undoubtedly, the 12 Points branch will experience the trend.
So, the VCPL’s plan for the new branch at 2200 N. 13th St. is to include a shower, as well as an adjacent clothes washer and dryer, in a basement room. The room will be locked while in use. People will make appointments to use those facilities for 90-minute or two-hour time blocks. Such a format will allow users to shower while their laundry is finishing its cycles.
Library executive director Kristi Howe explained the plan during a VCPL board meeting Monday night, a session that included some residents expressing concerns about the concept. Howe acknowledged those concerns, while also describing the security plans and the program’s impact on needy library patrons.
“It’s completely reasonable for parents and grandparents to want to make sure that spaces are designed safely for kids,” Howe said. “We spent a great deal of time making sure the design was designed with safety in mind.”
The shower and laundry room’s placement in the basement, away from upper areas where children will gather, is part of that security, along with the locking of the room while in use, the requirement of appointments to be made and the limiting of three to four users per day.
The VCPL already offers hygiene assistance to visitors to the downtown main branch and the West Terre Haute branch, including including towels and toiletries that would allow them to shower elsewhere. (Neither branch’s structure is conducive to the installation of a shower.) Visitors using the 12 Points branch shower and laundry will also be provided a space to use job-hunting tools while their clothes dry.
As a public entity, the library is taking a positive and innovative approach to the homeless population. The project deserves a chance to succeed. It exemplifies the need to deliver humanitarian services to a growing number of needy and homeless residents in Vigo County. A survey in the summer of 2022 found that 140 people were unsheltered, living on the streets or in abandoned homes, tents or vehicles; another 391 people were staying in hotels, shelters, recovery houses or in housing programs for people who do not have housing, also known as transitional housing.
Many of those folks walk through library doors.
The American Library Association addresses the situation on its website. “People experiencing poverty or homelessness constitute a significant portion of users in many libraries today and this population provides libraries with an important opportunity to change lives,” the ALA statement says. “As the number of poor children, adults, and families in America rise, so does the urgent need for libraries to effectively respond to their needs.”
Not many have taken the step Vigo County intends for its 12 Points branch, Howe said. Still, some truck stops and airports are offering similar services, she added.
“We have to try things, and if we fail we learn things and try to do better,” Howe said. “Cleanliness is a human dignity issue,” and libraries exist to give people access to things that they need to move forward.
“This is a small way we can make a difference,” she continued.
The VCPL’s offering is rare, but creative. With persistent care and enforcement of boundaries, it can improve lives and should be given a chance.
