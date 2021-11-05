Kids can be heroes.
Children just 5 years old can inspire others and set examples.
The arrival and distribution of youth-size COVID-19 vaccines this week in Vigo County and other Indiana communities revealed a strength within Hoosier youngsters and their parents. The anticipated 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines became available Friday at vaccination sites around the state. A vaccination clinic was set up at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Terre Haute's south side, overseen by the Indiana Department of Health.
The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials approved opening up COVID-19 vaccinations for youngsters ages 5 through 11. The move means another 28 million Americans are eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. COVID-19 — the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus — has killed more than 751,000 people in the U.S. since March 2020. More than 46 million people in this country have contracted the infection.
Children generally experienced less severe symptoms of COVID-19 until its Delta variant sent the virus surging again, especially through the unvaccinated population this fall. The chance to vaccinate elementary school-age kids can protect not only that age group but also older adults around the children, particularly grandparents.
Inoculations also mean those students can have fewer disruptions in school. Quarantines for teachers, staff and students have frequently led to kids having to continue their schooling online instead of in person — a necessary but less desirable educational alternative. By rolling up their sleeves, the children are helping their families and others, as well as teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, teacher aides and custodians to return to a more normal life.
Like older Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients, the participating 5- to 11-year-olds will get two shots 21 days apart, but each dosage is about one-third the size of adult doses. The American Academy of Pediatrics supported the vaccines, continued layers of precautions such as masking indoors, and notably in-person learning. The latter will be made more possible by elementary age students getting their shots.
“Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a huge step forward and provides us all with more confidence and optimism about the future,” said AAP President Lee Savio Beers said Tuesday in a news release. That statement from the academy added that "vaccinating children will protect children’s health and allow them to fully engage in all of the activities that are so important to their health and development. Parents can enjoy greater peace of mind gathering with family members this winter and sending their children to school, sports and other events that were paused during the height of the pandemic."
Pfizer clinical trials involving 3,000 children ages 5 to 11 showed no serious side effects, USA Today reported Friday. A much discussed side effect — a swelling of the heart muscle known as myocarditis — showed up in a small number of older vaccine recipients, primarily boys ages 16 and 17. About 69 out of 1 million 16- and 17-year-old teen boys developed the symptom, and 8 out of 1 million teen girls in the same age bracket, the newspaper reported. No myocarditis cases emerged in the younger children involved in the clinical trials.
The benefits of preventing COVID-19 in children and teens outweighed the risks of any side effects, the FDA and CDC panels both decided.
Sadly, the value of vaccinations against a life-threatening pandemic now 20 months long has been clouded by political posturing and rampant misinformation on social media. The kids and their families who lean on credible public health resources and their family physicians, and then line up to get their inoculations, are helping this community restore its health, quality of life and economy. They are heroes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.