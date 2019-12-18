Miss America event will feature university's own Miss Indiana
Today is a big day in the life of Tiarra Taylor.
The Indiana State University senior will confidently walk onto a national stage as she competes for Miss America during a live broadcast on NBC from 8-10 p.m.
It will be a thrilling moment for Tiarra, her family, her hometown of New Albany and her university community in Terre Haute. It will be a moment dreams are made of, and she is uniquely prepared.
Taylor twice won honors as Miss ISU, and last May was crowned Miss Indiana. She's a smart, talented, poised and accomplished young women. Everyone who has ever come into contact with her already knows that. Tonight, the rest of America has an opportunity to meet her and find out what this remarkable Hoosier is all about.
This impressive and delightful young woman has been drawing attention since she first step foot on campus. And the university, while it's campus is mostly quiet now as semester break begins, continues the beat the drum on her behalf. They are undoubtedly pleased that Tiarra has become such a great ambassador for ISU.
“I can remember moving in here my freshman year,” Taylor says. “I already had my (competition) dresses with me because I knew I wanted to compete in the Miss Indiana State University program.”
Tiarra stands as the second Indiana State University student to compete in Miss America. Kathleen Burke Rice was Miss Indiana in 1961. Taylor and Rice met for the first time last month at a good luck sendoff on campus.
“From my professors to staff members, I have so many people in my corner,” she said. “So many people on ISU’s campus are supporting me. People here are selfless and they care so much for students. I got to experience that myself.”
Tiarra will spend next semester completing her communications degree. After that, she plans to obtain a license to become a teacher.
Hopefully, she will hold the title of Miss America as she does.
