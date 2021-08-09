Most Hoosier high school students, their families and school counselors recognize Indiana State University's niche as a destination for a college degree.
Historically, ISU attracts a diverse student body, including middle- to low-income students, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.
So, the university needs do all it can to remain affordable and attractive to those students and others. Likewise, Terre Haute needs ISU to continue filling that role. Indiana State remains one of the community's top three employers, and thousands of alumni live, work and recreate in the city and the surrounding Wabash Valley. The more Sycamores who graduate, put down roots here and contribute to the local economy and culture, the better.
For those reasons and others, ISU's new Indiana State Advantage initiative is important and necessary. The pandemic disrupted the university's routine of learning and campus life at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, and the following 2020-21 year. With the start of classes for the 2021-22 year just 10 days away, ISU and other universities nationwide face uncertainties about the number of students who will actually enroll. ISU's initiative could make a college education in Terre Haute doable for high school graduates in the future.
The plan is aimed at improving the university's visibility and boosting enrollment. ISU's enrollment in last spring's semester stood at 9,662 students, an 8.7% drop from spring 2020's count of 10,584. ISU was not alone. First-time enrollments fell nearly 14% for four-year public universities between fall 2019 and fall 2020.
ISU's Indiana State Advantage features incentives intended to alter the trend. The program starts with freshmen entering ISU in the fall of 2022 and offers outside-the-classroom experience grants worth up to $3,000. Every first-time, full-time student can apply for the one-time grants, useful for research opportunities, internships, service trips or study abroad. Students could use the funds in their sophomore, junior or senior years — but not as freshmen — and must be in good academic standing.
Private colleges often offer such grants, "but you seldom see it in publics," said ISU President Deborah Curtis. Sycamore students "want and need that hands-on experience" for their intended careers, she added.
Other facets of the initiative could be even more impactful. It contains a tuition-free guarantee for Pell grant-eligible students. Those benefits target students from low-income families in Indiana who bring at least a 3.0 grade-point average from high school and maintain good academic standing through all four years of college. The guarantee means ISU will make up any difference in tuition costs, after Pell grant aid is calculated, for those students.
"That gap, many times, is so difficult for them," Curtis said.
The Advantage program also highlights an existing guarantee that eligible students will be able to finish a bachelor's degree in four years, or the rest of their tuition is free.
If students take advantage of the program, their lives will improve along with ISU's enrollment. "We need to be doing that to serve the state better," Curtis said of the initiative's impact.
These offers are not frivolous, especially for a blue-collar school such as ISU. A national survey in June illuminates the financial concerns facing the demographic group that comprises a large portion of Indiana State's student population. Half of recent public high school graduates who are not attending college or a CTE (career and technical education) program this fall said they would have attended if they had received adequate financial aid, according to the survey by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, an education nonprofit. Four in 10 students said they need more financial aid now than they did before the pandemic.
Colleges face competition for those young people. The U.S. economy's labor market has rebounded, and businesses are offering unusually high wages for entry level jobs. Students from families living paycheck to paycheck need college to be an affordable option. ISU's initiative is a step in that direction.
