The emphatic statement made by Indiana State University’s men’s baseball team the last two weekends has not gone unnoticed. The Sycamores’ resounding victory in the NCAA Regional in Terre Haute, which followed the team’s Missouri Valley Conference championship the previous week, has put ISU baseball on the map once again and headed to this weekend’s Super Regional in Fort Worth, Texas, against Texas Christian University, better known as TCU.
Only 16 teams remain in the NCAA tourney, and this weekend’s Super Regional winners will join the field of eight in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 16 for the College World Series.
ISU and TCU will play a best-of-three series beginning Friday evening at TCU’s baseball stadium. Game 2 will be on Saturday evening. If a third game is necessary to decide the series winner, it will take place Sunday. The games will be televised on ESPNU.
The excitement for the Sycamores baseball team in Terre Haute is palpable, as evidenced by the energized crowd of fans and supporters at last weekend’s Regional games. Coach Mitch Hannahs’ team has put together an impressive season so far and has more than earned the national recognition that is coming its way.
Baseball has a strong tradition at ISU, going back to the 1986 team led by legendary Coach Bob Warn that went to the College World Series. But the Sycamores haven’t advanced out of a regional since then — until now. And this team appears primed and ready for more success with hopes of giving ISU its second College World Series berth.
The only unfortunate development in this positive story is that ISU was forced to decline being host of this weekend’s Super Regional. As the team with the better tourney seeding, it was entitled to be the host. The university, however, said it couldn’t do it for a number of reasons, citing a perfect storm of conflict that includes the campus being the site this weekend of the annual Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games. Adding to the stress of such an event would have been a potential shortage of campus and community resources after consecutive weekends hosting the MVC tourney and the NCAA Regional round.
While not everyone is happy about ISU’s decision not to forge ahead and host the next round, it’s one the community will have to live with.
What’s important is that Terre Haute and ISU not let disappointment over the lost hosting opportunity diminish what this team and program has accomplished. It’s been a truly remarkable season, with great promise of more to come.
Congratulations to Coach Hannahs and his great team of Sycamores. We join the community — and the state — in cheering them on and wishing them the best in their quest.
