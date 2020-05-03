Cautious, calculated reopening of our beleaguered state has begun
Are you feeling a little freer today?
We suspect even a little relief from the restrictions Hoosiers have endured in their social and professional lives will have them feeling better and more optimistic as this week rolls on. But we hope caution and personal responsibility remain foremost in everyone's mind as they attempt to move forward and restart their lives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed much of society the last few weeks.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he was placing the state into Stage 2 of a five-stage reopening process for the economy while also promising to keep a close eye on public health statistics. The easing of stay-at-home orders and restrictions pertaining to some businesses only applies to 89 of the 92 counties. Marion, Lake and Cass counties, where coronavirus surges remain problematic, remain on lockdown.
If all goes well, Holcomb's plan gradually eases restrictions into the summer and has the economy completely reopened by July 4. Let the fireworks party begin! We suspect the symbolism of using that date was not lost on the governor when it was chosen. Independence Day. Nice. We could use a little fun and frolic after what the country has been through this late winter and early spring.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. The main focus must remain on executing Stage 2, which begins today. This stage allows retail and commercial businesses, including malls, to reopen at 50% capacity, with common spaces limited to 25% capacity. The limit on gatherings increases from 10 people to 25 people. About half of the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles' office can reopen by appointment only.
Under Stage 2, nursing homes, bars and gyms remain closed. Churches are allowed to reopen on Friday.
A week from today, Stage 3 will begin. That stage allows restaurants to re-open at 50% capacity and also permits hair salons, barbershops, spas and nail salons to reopen by appointment only.
Yes, this will be a process, and there will be bumps in the road. We can't emphasize enough that public health must remain our top priority. Many people have sacrificed much during this pandemic, and rushing to reopen in an irresponsible fashion could undo what has already been accomplished in terms of slowing the spread of this dangerous virus.
We are far from the end of this mind-boggling story. But how things go in Indiana over the next few weeks will provide a preview of how long it will take to get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.