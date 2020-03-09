State, local officials giving public reason to be confident
Does the news of recent weeks have you longing for the days when the flu was all you had to worry about?
The global outbreak of the new coronavirus called COVID-19 arrived in Indiana late last week with the diagnosis of an individual who apparently contracted the virus while attending the meeting of a biotech firm in Boston. That same meeting produced the state's second diagnosed case on Sunday.
By Monday, there were two more. One of those led to the closing of an elementary school in the Hendricks County community of Avon in the western suburbs of Indianapolis. The other diagnosed case was in Noble County in northeastern Indiana near Fort Wayne.
There will certainly be more. No one should be surprised if we eventually have cases in Vigo County or the surrounding vicinity. So far, the Indiana cases are mild and quarantines are being exercised. Let's hope things don't get worse.
It should be emphasized at this point that the response to the public health threat in Indiana and Vigo County has been impressive and comforting. Gov. Eric Holcomb joined state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box on Friday to announce the state's first case of coronavirus and explain as much about the situation as they could. They expressed concern about the developments, but no panic.
Likewise in Terre Haute. Vigo County Health Department officials conducted a public briefing late Friday afternoon to provide information and insight into how local officials and institutions are preparing to handle any cases that may arrive here. The health department was joined by representatives from local government, medical and higher education institutions. Officials plans to provide daily updates at the health department website, http://bit.ly/2xeOxad.
The Vigo County School Board planned to receive information and discuss the situation as it applies to public schools at its meeting Monday evening.
The response so far from state and local officials inspires confidence. There is still much health experts do not know about this new coronavirus, but it's clear they are marshaling their resources to deal with any local or area outbreaks the best they can and keep the public informed. We commend them for their efforts.
