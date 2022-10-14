If the lowest point in a Vigo County resident’s life becomes their turning point, the community is better off.
Such turnarounds will be more possible, thanks to an innovative local program. Vigo County and Terre Haute law enforcement agencies displayed courage and forward thinking in agreeing to participate in CLEAR — an acronym for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery. Indeed, its name clearly describes the process.
A police officer making an arrest for a low-level crime involving substance abuse will provide the person receiving a citation or being arrested with information and a contact number for recovery treatment through the CLEAR program. If the person is willing, the officer can transport him or her to talk with a peer recovery coach with the Wabash Valley Recovery Center, which is part of the Next Step Foundation residential recovery community on Terre Haute’s south side. The coach will get the person set up for a recovery program.
The program also includes a tracking system to make sure the person engages in the plan. An online platform checks whether the person participates in a three-day detoxification, a 28-day in-patient treatment or out-patient, mental-health or sober-living services. The services are free at the Wabash Valley Recovery Center, which receives donor support.
The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office will do progress reviews of those involved at 45 days and 90 days.
The immediate offer of help for someone could break an addiction that fractures relationships, the ability to perform a job, and could lead to more offenses. Those steps toward recovery could cause the prosecutor’s office to dismiss their case or place a person on probation. Or, offenders who will not take advantage of a connection with recovery could face full prosecution.
“We will help those who help themselves,” Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.
The program became possible through the United Way of the Wabash Valley receiving a federal grant to combat substance abuse disorders in 2020 amounting to $1 million over three years. It took two years to develop the local program, building a network with law enforcement and Terre Haute’s “robust recovery community,” as United Way executive director Richard Payonk put it.
“It is a fantastic opportunity in our community for those folks to get into the services that they truly need to get their life back on track,” Payonk added.
Vigo County has its share of residents struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Nineteen percent of adults in the county are binge or heavy drinkers, which tops the state rate of 18%, according to the annual County Health Rankings by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Vigo also has a high rate of premature deaths, which includes a rate of 54 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents.
Beyond the personal impact, alcohol abuse costs Indiana’s economy $4.4 billion annually, according to a 2017 report by the Indiana University Center for Health Policy. Drug overdose deaths have a $1.4-billion negative impact on the state, as well.
Still, broken homes and lives render an impact deeper than the hits taken by the legal system and economy.
This quicker, steadier system of intervention in those troubled lives — one of the first of its kind in Indiana — could spare heartaches, restore families and bring many Vigo Countians back into productivity as workers, household leaders and volunteers.
The community will experience the difference.
