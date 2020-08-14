School starts Tuesday in Vigo County with more questions than an old ISTEP exam.
Vigo County School Corp. administrators and teachers have put in long hours and sleepless nights planning for a 2020-21 school year filled with uncertainties. Classes begin Tuesday in a format unlike any year before.
It has to be that way. Life is full of extraordinary uncertainties in 2020. A school system must operate in a real-world manner. It would be foolish to contort the delivery of kids' education to fit the rhetoric from the White House that "schools must open" regardless of the surging coronavirus pandemic. The federal government's no-plan plan offers no answers or help to states and local communities that have been dealing with the front-line issues of COVID-19 since it began weaving a contagious path through the U.S. in February.
Here in Vigo County, the VCSC educators and the School Board this summer have methodically adjusted their plan for 2020-21, as the virus grows more prevalent here. Their idea for the year is smart and flexible, as it should be. The structure of classes may have to adapt again and again as fall gives way to winter and then spring. COVID-19 is not abating, and while potential vaccines and treatments are being tested, none are ready. On Wednesday, Robert Redfield — director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — warned that if Americans largely disregard public health guidelines, the U.S. could face "the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we've ever had."
So, school systems must respond accordingly.
Conducting school with teachers and students face masked, socially distanced as much as possible and practicing heightened hygiene is no small feat. The health and well-being of 14,000 students and 1,500 staff members — including 850 teachers — is paramount while the learning process unfolds. Other less populous public entities are still struggling to function normally. Government buildings in Vigo County and elsewhere remain closed to the public, except by appointment, until Aug. 27 under the governor's phased reopening order.
Meanwhile, schools — and the adults and youngsters who work and learn inside them — will forge ahead next week into a new year.
They are doing so in innovative ways.
Vigo schools will start the year with a schedule that splits the students into two groups, allowing each group to attend school in-person every other day. On home days, students will use remote learning tools. The concept decreases the number of students gathered in-person to allow better social distancing. Remote learning supplies include paper, pencils and workbooks, but teachers are also creating virtual classrooms that students can access online. The VCSC website offers a list of internet-accessible hot spots throughout the community for families without web connections.
The split-scheduling plan will remain in effect through Sept. 4. District officials will announce the next step after Labor Day.
Teachers have been preparing to teach online since spring. They have trained to use Chromebooks, a multitasking laptop computer that will link students and teachers for digital learning. Students in grades 3 through 12 will receive their Chromebooks on Sept. 7. Those devices will be used with in-person instruction, too. Younger kids will study with print materials when home learning.
If the pandemic's spread forces the district to shift to all-online classes, the VCSC plans to dispatch school buses — equipped as internet hot spots — to park in high-need areas of the community.
Of course, going all-online creates other problems. Parents needing to work to support their families must find child care, an expense they had not built into their budgets when 2020 began.
COVID-19's insidiousness leaves no easy answers to the myriad problems it creates. Yet, a plan to safely live and learn through the pandemic is vital. Teachers and educators have taken into account the many what-ifs in mapping out the 2020-21 school year. As those curveballs come, the community must adjust. Kids and adults will be learning along the way.
