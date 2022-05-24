Blood drive underway at Union Health
Public health has been in a state of seemingly endless crisis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Even when cases, hospitalizations and deaths ease somewhat, the next virus variant and surge looms on the horizon.
It is understandable that people get numb to the news of what's coming next. And that's a dangerous state of mind.
The American Red Cross has been sending out the message across the nation that it is seeing the worst blood shortage of all types in a decade. It is a situation that must be taken seriously, and one that people of the Wabash Valley can take tangible steps to help resolve.
In an effort to address the critical blood shortage, Union Health in Terre Haute announced this week that it would conduct a three-day blood drive.
The blood donation drive began on Tuesday and is continuing through Thursday. During the time period, the American Red Cross is stationed in the lower level of the Medical Office Building, No. 8, on the campus of Union Health, Today's hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday's hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Previous blood drives at Union Health have proved successful, and hopes are high that this one will be as well.
“In February, we were able to fill every donation time slot, but sadly had to cancel the second day of the drive due to weather conditions,” Kristen Moore, Women’s and Children’s Service Line Director, said. “This time around it seems the weather is on our side, which is good because there is still a critical blood shortage. We hope to see many folks from Union Health, as well as the community, join in our efforts to collect this life-saving resource.”
To donate blood, individuals must be 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health. COVID-19 vaccinated individuals are able to give blood immediately following vaccination — there is no required wait time for donating.
Giving blood is an individual decision and each donation can make a big difference in the delivery of critical health care to someone in need.
Call 1.800.RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: UNIONTH to schedule your appointment. Donors of all blood types are desperately needed.
And keep in mind that Versiti Blood Center of Indiana on South Third Street is open every week, Tuesday-Saturday, for donations.
We urge you to consider taking action and donating. Your community needs blood, and this is a great opportunity to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.