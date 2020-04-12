Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy and windy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.