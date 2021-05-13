Federal COVID relief funds can bring community transformational change
Indiana cities that once formed the backbone of the state’s industrial prosperity — including Terre Haute — have struggled through the 21st century to modernize their facilities and amenities.
Those blue-collar Hoosier cities absorbed hefty drops in revenue when the state enacted property tax caps more than a decade ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened to crush those cities’ efforts to refresh their urban cores. Businesses, especially small ones, took a significant hit as necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus curtailed normal activities. Some businesses did not survive. Family work routines got disrupted. The 730,000 cases across Indiana since March 2020 left many with longterm complications, altering those Hoosiers’ ability to perform jobs as they once did. More than 13,000 residents died of the virus.
This week, a rare jolt of “transformational” funding began flowing into Terre Haute.
The American Rescue Plan Act is routing $38.23 million to the city. The first half — $19.1 million — was due to be received by May 11. An identical amount should arrive in May 2022. Terre Haute has until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend those federal funds. The $1.9-trillion act, initiated by President Joe Biden and approved by Congress earlier this year, includes $45.6 billion for U.S. cities.
Last week, Mayor Duke Bennett proposed the creation of an oversight committee to develop a budget for the funds, a proper move. Bennett proposed that panel consist of two City Council members and three city administrators. Bennett presented the committee plan at the council’s May 6 meeting. Council members raised relevant questions about the mayor’s initial proposal.
Councilman Curtis DeBaun asked Bennett to consider increasing the number of council members on the committee — a reasonable request. Bennett said he was not opposed to that idea. Councilman Todd Nation also asked about the mayor’s general priorities for use of the federal funding.
The U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines give entities receiving the funds leeway in their use. The Treasury stipulates that relief funds can be spent on coronavirus mitigation measures, such as vaccination, testing, contact tracing and medical response staffing expenses; addressing negative economic impacts, including aid for the jobless, households and the families of COVID-19 victims, assistance for small businesses, and tourism and hospitality businesses; covering public-sector revenue loss; pay for essential workers; water and sewer infrastructure; and broadband access.
Relief funds are not to be used to finance tax cuts or extraordinary payments into pension funds.
Bennett told the council that a few major items must be addressed with the federal funds. Those priorities, Bennett said, are to repay city revenue lost because of COVID-19 totaling an estimated $3 million in 2020 and 2021, and $2 million in payroll taxes for 2022, as well as nearly $600,000 for heart monitors, workers compensation and cleaning supplies uncovered by another federal relief plan; a one-time payout to nearly 600 city employees totaling less than $750,000; and assistance to the community’s nonprofit agencies, businesses and individuals.
Nation rightly urged the latter — quality-of-life funding — be a top priority. Councilman Earl Elliott called the infusion of federal money a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so let’s embrace it.” Last month, the city’s financial advisor called relief funds “transformational.”
Spent wisely, the funds will be transformational. They should be first targeted to relieve the financial hurts delivered by the pandemic to people and businesses. Then, the remaining funds should bolster projects that will generate lasting improvements in the quality of life here. Terre Haute and other “Rust Belt” Hoosier towns can find an identity beyond that label, and the American Rescue Plan funding, if used with precision, can support “once-in-a-lifetime” changes.
The pandemic is a hard, ongoing experience. Better days are ahead — a reality worth embracing.
