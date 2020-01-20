Historic process may not resolve bitter dispute over Trump actions
At 1 p.m. today, the United States of America will find itself at the onset of a solemn and historic undertaking.
That's when the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin in earnest. It marks only the third time in American history that a president faces trial in the U.S. Senate. The first to face it was Andrew Johnson in the aftermath of the Civil War. The second was Bill Clinton in the late '90s.
Impeachment is not something America or its elected representatives and senators in Congress take lightly. Last week, as mandated in the Constitution, senators took the oath, administered by law from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, to do impartial justice.
The President faces two impeachment charges from the House of Representatives. One charges that he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, the former Vice President, and using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing Congress in its probe.
The President, of course, claims he did nothing wrong and sees the process as purely partisan. "It's a hoax," he claims repeatedly.
Indiana’s two U.S. senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, will serve as jurors in the trial. Both are Republicans and strong Trump supporters. We trust they will abide by their oath of impartiality. We also assume both will ultimately vote along party lines to acquit the President.
One feature of this impeachment process is that it is not occurring in a void. In addition to this being the dawn of a presidential election year, there are also new facts coming out. Trump refused to cooperate with the House inquiry, ordering his top aides to defy subpoenas. Still, some White House and State Department officials did testify, leading to the articles of impeachment.
What's more, just last week, the General Accountability Office said the White House violated federal law in withholding the security assistant authorized by Congress to Ukraine. New revelations also keep mounting from the cast of characters surrounding Trump during the alleged scheme.
At this point, all sides appear to be dug in. While polls show that the American people generally agree that impeachment should move forward, the numbers that really count favor the President.
The outcome of the impeachment trial will not resolve the partisan dispute. That will be up to the people. And an election is less than 10 months away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.