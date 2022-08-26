A person's greatest achievement could be to have improved the lives of strangers who may never realize it.
Don Moffitt accomplished exactly that in Terre Haute, his beloved hometown.
Moffitt grew up poor on Blaine Avenue, made lasting friendships with his boyhood buddies, went on to graduate from Indiana State University, and made a living in the trucking industry, rising from a mailroom worker to the CEO of Consolidated Freightways in California's Bay Area. Moffitt spent decades there among fellow multimillionaires in Silicon Valley, a place that can seem light years from Terre Haute.
Yet Moffitt never forgot his humble beginnings, right up until his passing at age 90 on Tuesday at his home in Westfield, Indiana. He repeatedly donated significant amounts of money to a variety of causes in Terre Haute. He often gave anonymously.
On one of those occasions when his philanthropy was found out, Moffitt quietly explained his motivation.
"[You must] pay back a little in this life," Moffitt said after a round of local donations totaling $450,000. Terre Haute "made me what I am," he added. "I learned a lot there."
In most cases, the primary recipients of Moffitt's donations were needy children. As he told Terre Haute friends, "I was a poor kid, and I want to help poor kids."
His generosity also allowed others to learn, explore, recreate, worship, heal, eat and stay warm. Few of them will ever know that Moffitt helped provide those resources.
"I think there are so many kids and families and community members who have been impacted by his gifts through the years," said Lynn Hughes, who was executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum when it opened in 2010, thanks in part to a $250,000 contribution from Moffitt. "There are probably a lot of people who don't even realize how much they've benefited from his generosity."
That includes kids who climb through the museum's popular treehouse, named in Moffitt's honor.
There are so many, many more ...
• Low-income folks who seek treatment and care at the Wabash Valley Health Center in the Ryves neighborhood, where Moffitt grew up.
• Kids who flow into the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club for after-school activities, sports competitions and educational help.
• Congregants at the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, where members helped clothe, feed and care for Moffitt's family when his father's health faltered during the Great Depression. Pivotal moments in Moffitt's life happened in that church — his marriage, his kids' baptisms, and the funerals of two of his sons and his parents. The church's daycare and education center bears a plaque honoring Moffitt's dad, James, who was a custodian there. The church will also be the site of Moffitt's funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
• Thousands of families receiving Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund meals of turkey and all the fixings in years when the annual drive needed a boost in donations.
• Youngsters who got coats through the Noon Optimist Clothe-a-Child project.
• Two dozen students who went from the now-bygone Chauncey Rose Middle School to Terre Haute North Vigo High School and earned $4,000-per-year scholarships to study at ISU.
Moffitt had the means to help others experiencing the same hardships he once did. Most importantly, he shared his resources.
After a 2011 donation, Moffitt said, “I can now look back on a reasonably successful business career and it has provided me with the means to help others as we were helped in my youth."
Don Moffitt will be missed. His legacy will be a lesson in generosity to us all.
