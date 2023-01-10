The mood is elevated at Hulman Center in early 2023 as the Indiana State University men’s basketball team is posting one of its best seasons in recent memory.
There’s a lot of basketball remaining to be played, but at this point, the Sycamores are sporting a strong 13-4 record and an even more impressive 6-0 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play, placing them at the top of the conference. Those winning ways are producing plenty of excitement inside the historic confines of the ISU sports complex where hoops legend Larry Bird electrified fans and terrified foes so many years ago. Fans are taking notice of this year’s team and the atmosphere at games is becoming more raucous with each passing game.
Second-year head coach Josh Schertz is guiding the resurgent program with an exciting brand of basketball. While there is no dominant player, there have been special individual performances along the way, including a current hot streak from another “Larry,” Julian Larry, a sophomore point guard who scored 18 points in last Saturday’s scintillating home win against the University of Illinois-Chicago.
It’s always fun and invigorating for the community when Sycamore athletes excel in their sports. The excitement is particularly palpable when it happens on the basketball court. Basketball is part of Indiana’s DNA, so a competitive team quickly assembles a good following which fuels momentum and adds to the anticipation for each game.
Speaking of which, the Sycamore men are back in action tonight at Hulman Center when Southern Illinois pays a visit. ISU defeated the Salukis in Carbondale earlier in the season. The visitors will undoubtedly be carrying a grudge when they arrive. SIU has a good team and will pose a stiff challenge for the home team.
If you’ve ever been inclined to come out and enjoy the excitement of NCAA basketball, now would be a good time. The newly renovated Hulman Center is a sight to behold, and the university has done much to enhance the overall experience of watching the Sycamores in action.
Tonight’s game is also one of two “Blackout Against Cancer” games at Hulman Center this season. A portion of proceeds from the game goes to the university’s Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Center. It’s a dual opportunity to enjoy good basketball and contribute to a great cause.
The opening tip is set for 7 p.m. Students will be back in force after the holiday break. The joint will be jumpin’.
There’s plenty of room on the Sycamores bandwagon, and the team will be more than happy to gather more support.
