Policies undertaken by upper levels of government have, at times, complicated Terre Haute’s ability to escape its economic struggles.
The Indiana General Assembly’s implementation of property-tax caps 15 years ago is one example. That step benefited landowners, but also curtailed operating funds for Hoosier cities, towns and counties. Local governments had to cut or eliminate services, or increase fees to residents to keep those services.
Terre Haute — once among the industrial-backbone cities that forged this state’s economy — experienced the impact, especially as the closure of factories has weakened its local tax base. For cities like Terre Haute, Muncie, Michigan City and others, the change has toughened the already uphill battle to revive aging urban cores, bolster local services and reverse population declines.
Now, this city sees a chance to deliver long-needed upgrades. This time, different policies from upper levels of government are enabling those improvements.
At the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s annual City Update on Thursday, Mayor Duke Bennett described plans to target $1.8 million of the Wabash Valley region’s $20-million allotment of state Regional Economic Accelerations Development Initiative grant money toward incentives for homebuilders. The hope is to entice builders to construct affordable houses where vacant lots and a lack of housing exists, specifically the neighborhood surrounding Herz-Rose park. Incentives include the waiving of sewer hookup fees, the provision of building sites and other perks.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed for the READI grants as an economic development tool, and the Legislature approved those transformative allotments. The state program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan. Thus, initiatives by the state and federal governments dovetail in bringing overdue investments in Terre Haute.
New housing construction is among Terre Haute’s most pressing needs. A housing analysis by Thrive West Central last year showed the entire seven-county area of west-central Indiana needs to replace its aging housing stock to attract new workers and families. It is a profound local problem. Forty-one percent of houses in the city were built before 1950, compared to 22.5% throughout Indiana, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Existing and potential newcomer employers will require more workers than are currently available in the region. The workforce-age and family-age populations in Terre Haute are declining and projected to continue to do so. If the community hopes to reverse that slide, adequate housing must be in place to bring in new workers and new jobs that can help lift the city’s low median household incomes.
Bennett acknowledged those necessities Thursday. “We need to build more houses, make this a place people want to be and increase household income through better job opportunities,” the mayor said. “That is where we will all be successful.”
Herz-Rose Park also embodies that goal of making Terre Haute a more desirable place to live. A makeover of that park at 16th and Locust streets should be completed this year, Bennett said. The park’s revival improves the chances for a neighborhood revival through the construction of new houses there, along with street replacements, new lights and sidewalks.
Upgrades to all city parks — particularly adding riverside amenities at Fairbanks Park, improvements to Deming Park pool and the historic, yet crumbling Rea Park clubhouse — will also enhance life for Terre Haute residents and prospective residents. The city will invest $8 million to $10 million in parks through the next five years, Bennett said. For much of the 2010s, parks bore the brunt of budget cuts, so the investment is welcome.
These plans for the city are a wise use of resources, provided by taxpayers and channeled by state and federal entities.
This opportunity must be maximized.
