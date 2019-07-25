Distracted driving incidents claiming lives at alarming rate
As the death toll grows on our interstate highways, it's essential that the public not become numb to the horrific incidents that all-too-frequently involve large commercial trucks ramming into stopped or slowed traffic from the rear.
It doesn't have to be this way. Motorists driving up interstate on-ramps should not have to feel that their lives are in danger or that they should be avoiding the freeways altogether.
Last Friday, two people died from a rear-end crash with a semi tractor-trailer in Clay County. The previous weekend, three people died on I-465 on the north side of Indianapolis under similar circumstances. Last Saturday, three people died and three were injured on I-70 in Illinois near Effingham. The stories are virtually the same.
Distracted driving is the culprit in almost all crashes of this type. And it's becoming a public safety crisis, and we're beginning to wonder how many people will have to die before public officials are willing to take more aggressive action aimed at commercial vehicles — their drivers and their owners.
As the Tribune-Star's Alex Modesitt reported in a story published Sunday, criminal justice officials say they are hampered by legal precedents from pursuing serious criminal charges against drivers who crash into slowed or stopped traffic because they become distracted and don't see what's ahead of them until it's too late. Drivers' conduct must be egregious — traveling at more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or some other major moving violation — before prosecutors say they can file charges that would meet legal requirements.
In the recent triple-fatality case in Indianapolis, the truck driver is facing criminal recklessness and reckless homicide charges. The crash occurred in a construction zone with a special speed limit, and police say the driver was traveling approximately 20 miles per hour over that limit when he slammed into vehicles in his path. Even that case may be a challenge for prosecutors.
Truck drivers aren't alone in becoming distracted or engaging in unsafe practices on the roadways. Drivers of all sizes and shapes of vehicles can be guilty of that conduct. But the consequences become far more dire when a driver is behind the wheel of a 40-ton semi tractor-trailer.
The vast majority of motorists drive safely, responsibly and don't let themselves become distracted. Still, the minority can wreak havoc. They have created a problem that needs greater attention.
