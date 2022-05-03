The much-debated referendum on modernizing Vigo County’s high schools will not be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Voters decided that question in Tuesday’s primary balloting.
Many who came to the polls Tuesday and during a month of early voting cited the referendum as their motivation.
Some other energy generator will be needed for this fall’s general election. Voter turnouts in Vigo County typically lag other Hoosier communities and the state overall. So far in the 21st century, Vigo County’s voter turnout percentage has never exceeded that of Indiana as a state. Sixteen years ago, Vigo equaled the state with 40% of registered voters going to the polls in the 2006 midterm election during George W. Bush’s presidency.
Otherwise, the county once stood among the leaders in Indiana in the middle to latter 20th century. That has not been the case since, especially in the recent decade. Vigo has ranked near the bottom of the state in voter participation, even in the elections drawing high voter interest nationally. Vigo’s 60% turnout of registered voters in 2020, for example, still left the county tied for the fourth-lowest in Indiana. In 2018, the most recent midterm election, just 44% of registered Vigo voters went to the polls, tying Madison County for the state’s lowest turnout. In 2016, Vigo tied for the fourth-lowest. Terre Haute’s 2015 mayoral election only involved 8,255 votes, the city’s lowest total since at least the 19th century.
The tools are in place for strong civic engagement to return here.
Youth voting should be stronger than most places, and the county has made strides in that area by including a vote center at Indiana State University’s Hulman Student Union building. Turnouts there have kept pace with most other local voting centers. The sight of young people lined up, waiting to cast a ballot, is an encouraging sign for democracy’s future.
The addition of Haute City Center mall helps provide a space familiar to different generations of voters, too.
Other efforts such as free Election Day bus service, expanded voter registration efforts for high school seniors, and meet-the-candidates public forums and debates (where all or most of the candidates participate) benefit the community by informing and engaging more residents.
This fall’s election features plenty of local and state races that should inspire voters to weigh in. Those include contested races for county prosecutor, sheriff, commissioner, council and school board seats; the Indiana 8th District congressional seat; a U.S. Senate seat; District 46 state representative; and several township offices.
Each of those elected offices impact life locally and deserve strong attention by residents.
Indiana’s restrictive voting laws have an impact on turnouts in Vigo County, with a large percentage of its population in the college-age and elderly demographic groups. Both are vulnerable to barriers in the state’s voting restrictions. Nonetheless, the county can improve its turnouts by ramping up its existing get-out-the-vote efforts, and by adding new twists to bring more people into the process.
