Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's guidance through the first seven months of a catastrophic pandemic fits the expectations of most Hoosiers.
His 2020 performance — paired with the more independent style Holcomb displayed in his first three years — makes him the appropriate choice to serve as governor through the next four years.
Our endorsement comes with concerns.
Despite rising to the governor's seat as a party insider, Holcomb brought a refreshing independence to the job. His policies were not driven by ideology, steering away from culture wars. Similarly, the chaotic whims of his party's leadership in the White House were not dictating Holcomb's agenda. That style came as a welcome change from former Gov. Mike Pence, who shaped his decisions around burnishing his presidential resume.
The coronavirus pandemic has illuminated both Holcomb's independent streak and hints that the governor is not immune from election pressure. Indeed, a governor's job is a no-win situation amid this dangerous, fast-spreading novel virus. Holcomb has taken criticism from both sides of the spectrum, especially from his challengers in the Nov. 3 election — Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian information technology manager Donald Rainwater.
Myers questions why the governor quickly scrapped his initial plan to impose a face-mask mandate for Hoosiers with penalties for non-compliance. Instead, Holcomb's mandate became, as Myers aptly put it, a "suggestion." Myers also believes Holcomb's choice to remove almost all restrictions of gatherings in businesses and public settings was unwise. Reopening the economy to Stage 5 "was wrong," Myers said. "It needs to be reversed."
By contrast, Rainwater blames not the virus, but Holcomb's stay-at-home order in March — a move that shut down some Indiana businesses, schools and colleges — for the financial hardships millions of Hoosiers and employers are experiencing. Rainwater opposes Holcomb's mask order, toothless as it is, and would undo remaining restrictions imposed through the governor's executive orders. Both stances are reckless, especially as COVID-19 cases are surging.
It also is hard to not see electoral influences on the governor's decisions as the fall progresses. He brushed away calls for the state to open a vote-by-mail absentee option to any Hoosier, insisting public-health protocols were sufficient for safe in-person voting. Of course, President Donald Trump has railed about voting by mail, alleging widespread fraud without evidence. And, Trump remains dismissive of mask-wearing, though doctors and scientists have learned through these painful months that masks reduce COVID-19's spread. Did the president's masks-show-weakness attitude prompt Holcomb to abandon any penalties for people who refuse to mask up?
Holcomb says neither national rhetoric nor his own reelection campaign have altered his COVID-19 decisions. Proof of that assertion could be seen in Holcomb's choice to stick with his mask order. That stance is likely costing Holcomb some votes from people who believe the order violates their civil liberties, or those who mirror the president's mask aversion. Yet, the governor has properly kept the order in place.
The wide distribution of any vaccine is likely months away, public health experts say. Until then, Indiana's best tools for containing the pandemic are strong mask compliance, physical distancing and diligent hygiene practices, especially as the harshest fall and winter in decades lies ahead. Holcomb's steadfastness on his mask order and his public statements emphasizing the effectiveness of masking wearing and distancing will inspire thousands of Hoosiers to comply, saving lives.
Myers' criticisms and thoughtful policy plans are cogent, valid and deserve consideration. His credentials seem ideal amid a pandemic and social unrest. He admirably led Indiana through the AIDS crisis as state health commissioner, holds degrees from Stanford and Harvard, and is Indiana's first Black major-party gubernatorial candidate. Still, Myers' campaign has not captured viable attention, leaving questions about his desire to be governor.
Holcomb's pre-pandemic record was solid, with a 3.2% jobless rate, infrastructure upgrades underway and a willingness to buck his own party on occasion. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, his mostly centrist policies have given Hoosiers the conservatism they expect and the independence the state needs to avoid calamity. He is worthy of reelection.
