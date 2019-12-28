Just a couple days of this year remain. A complicated, yet exciting 2020 looms on the horizon for Terre Haute.
The coming 12 months can seem complex because so many changes are underway. Headaches, disagreements and contentious situations, no doubt, will happen amid the busyness. Still, by this time next year, the community's landscape will look quite different, and that evolution will continue into 2021, 2022 and beyond. The hard work ahead and ongoing can yield satisfaction for generations of residents.
A flurry of public and private projects are coming in the next few years. The most noticeable will unfold downtown.
Hulman Center's $50-million renovation should be complete by next November. The makeover, largely funded through a $37.5-million allocation by the Indiana General Assembly, will improve the setting for Indiana State University men's and women's basketball games, as well as enhance the 1973-era structure's flexibility to host a broad menu of community activities, from high school and college graduations to dances, concerts, job fairs, public forums, theater productions and more.
Work on a new $32.1-million downtown convention center, across the street from Hulman Center, should begin full-tilt in early 2020. The convention center involves public funds through the city, Vigo County and the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as private investments. Construction is expected to take 21 months to complete.
A new downtown parking garage for the Hilton Garden Inn is planned, as well.
Beyond the city's core, other large ventures are coming.
On the east side, a much-ballyhooed casino is in the works. A proposed $125 million Rocksino by Hard Rock would be located on 22 acres south of Walmart East next to Holiday Inn Express. The gaming facility would encompass 100,000 square feet and employ an estimated 600 workers, in addition to hundreds of construction jobs as it is built. The Indiana Gaming Commission expects to decide on the proposal in early 2020.
On the southwest side, the county will build a new, 500-bed, $56-million jail on West Honey Creek Drive near the Haute City Center (formerly known as Honey Creek Mall). As almost anyone in the community knows, the grind toward construction of the new jail has been grueling and controversial, with citizens rightly questioning its size, location, cost and necessity. Its building is imminent, and the community's ability to now move on to the next stage of monitoring its construction costs and progress comes with a mix of resignation and relief.
Expansions also are planned for industries such as Pyrolyx USA Indiana and Futurex Industries, among others.
Upcoming changes do not end there. The Vigo County School Corp. continues to assess its future needs in terms of school buildings and facilities. A referendum is anticipated for May 2021 on possible renovation or reconstruction of the county's three high schools or other school buildings. The school district is already in the midst of "right-sizing" and cost reductions, which are expected to include the consolidation of a handful of elementary schools.
Terre Haute faces real problems, from high rates of obesity, cancer, heart disease and childhood poverty to a declining family-age population and multi-generational substance abuse and addictions. Each and other concerns must be addressed. Amid those dilemmas, though, prospects for growth and improvement are also occurring, which could provide resources to tackle entrenched problems.
Hope certainly exists in Terre Haute as it passes from 2019 into 2020. This community can be thankful for its positives as it takes on its negatives.
