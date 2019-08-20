New college year sends sparks through community
In late August each year, Terre Haute feels an increase in its collective heart rate. Activity and enthusiasm are bursting at the community's seams.
A new college year is beginning, and the infusion of energy brought here by students in search of higher education is settling over the town. It feels good. It feels right. And it reminds us of this city's rich culture and character thanks to the longtime presence of institutions of higher learning.
The impact of local colleges and universities is undeniable in many ways. Every part of the community is notably affected. Students at Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College began arriving back in town late last week. Classes begin this week. A new semester is about to begin at Ivy Tech Community College as well. In a couple weeks, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology begins its college year.
In all, more than 20,000 college students will begin or resume their studies.
Terre Haute's relationship with its college heritage has sometimes been uneasy, but even though there are occasional conflicts, there is no denying that this is a college town. Through the years, the city has become more comfortable with that identity. The institutions of higher learning have provided the community with a diversified and stable workforce that is a key economic driver in good times and bad.
What's more, our colleges and universities present cultural programs and opportunities that enhance the community of countless ways and enrich the quality of life.
To new students, we say welcome. To those returning, welcome back. Terre Haute is a better place because of your presence. And we hope that someday soon you will be able to say you have become a better person because you are here.
