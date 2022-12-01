Christmas in downtown Terre Haute has been a special time of year for so many people over the decades. Even when the iconic stores on Wabash Avenue began to close in the late 20th century and move to other locations near the interstate highway, residents hung on to the nostalgia of those bustling weeks leading up to the holidays when the once-thriving retail district was awash in color and a hub of commercial and social activity.
Thanks to a dedicated and inspired group of people who more than 14 years ago sought to recapture and return that Christmas spirit to the downtown area, the Miracle on 7th Street was born. Wildly successful and highly anticipated, the holiday festival begins its 2022 two-day run this evening and culminates in the big parade Saturday evening down Wabash Avenue.
The event boasts a wide variety of activities for the enjoyment of all ages. It kicks off with the 6 p.m. arrival of Santa Claus downtown to help light the 28-feet-tall Christmas tree near 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. You can find out more about the list of activities in the full-page ad in today’s newspaper.
While the fun and excitement going on downtown these next two days is a focus of immediate interest, the Miracle on 7th Street is more than just a festival. Far more. It is also an effort by the organizers to collect canned food and funds for distribution to local entities that conduct programs to fight hunger and promote community welfare. Among those groups and programs are 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Catholic Charities, Providence Food Pantry and the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund.
The impact of Miracle on 7th Street has been significant through years. Its food collections and fundraising has produced donations that make an enormous difference in the community and help make life here better for everyone.
Thousands are expected to gather to celebrate and share the Christmas spirit again this year. The vision of the Miracle on 7th Street lives on through the energy and commitment of its founders and organizers. We encourage you to participate in this wonderful event, and when you do, please bring a couple cans of food and a little cash to donate and show your appreciation for this holiday festival.
