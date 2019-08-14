TH North grad wins MVC honor for pole vaulting at ISU
Kylie Hutson liked climbing trees and spinning her body as a gymnast and tumbler while growing up in Terre Haute.
Her dad, Kevin, explained that Kylie "always had a little bit of a daredevil in her." He said that in 2011, days after his daughter won the pole vault competition at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. She had become America's top female pole vaulter, in that moment.
Eight years later, Hutson's bold athletic feats are sending her into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame, representing her college alma mater, Indiana State University, where she performed from 2006 to 2010. Upon her induction next March, Hutson will join fellow Sycamore greats in the MVC Hall — basketball legends Larry Bird and Duane Klueh, wrestler Bruce Baumgartner, gymnast Kurt Thomas and sprinter Holli Hyche, as well as coaching icons Roger Counsil, Bob King and John McNichols.
The conference announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Tuesday. Hutson was the lone female selected. The others were baseball and football standout Mike Prior of Illinois State, baseball star Bill Mueller of Missouri State, Evansville basketball hero Larry Humes, and coaches Richard “Itchy” Jones of Southern Illinois baseball and Phog Allen of Kansas basketball.
Hutson's accomplishments stand tall among that group. She won four NCAA Division I pole vault championships and earned All-American honors five times. She set school records at ISU that still stand, soaring to heights of 14 feet, 9 1/2 inches outdoors, and 14-9 indoors. Later as a professional track athlete, Hutson cleared 15-7 indoors and 15-5 outdoors. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Her abilities took Hutson to the brink of a berth on the U.S. Olympic team. That plateau was one of the few that eluded Hutson, but she competed in the U.S. Olympic trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and placed as high as seventh.
Most of all, Hutson has inspired young girls and women around Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley with her class and determination, ever since her high school days at Terre Haute North, where she became the first female to win the coveted McMillan Award as Vigo County's top prep athlete.
Now 31 years old, Hutson will be formally inducted into the MVC Hall of Fame on Friday, March 6. John McNichols, who coached Hutson along with ISU women's track Coach John Gartland, was inducted into the same Hall of Fame last year. McNichols died unexpectedly in 2016, after coaching some of the finest athletes in ISU history for more than three decades. Even so, Hutson stood out.
Her final home meet as a Sycamore unfolded in the rain at Marks Field. Somehow, Hutson managed not only to win but to set a course record. McNichols marveled at her grit. "How she could even hold the pole today was just amazing," he said then.
"Amazing" was a word that often applied to Kylie Hutson. Now another adjective can be added: "Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer."
