Survey should open lines of communication
Revelations about addictive and harmful behaviors from more than 90,000 young Hoosiers — sixth-graders to high school seniors — tend to grab parents' attention.
In fact, all Indiana residents should heed the results of the Indiana Youth Survey. Its subject matter affects households in every block, neighborhood, town, city and county.
The Indiana University School of Public Health conducted the survey for the 29th time, with IU's Institute for Research on Addictive Behavior administering the process to students in 281 schools across the state, including many in the Wabash Valley, from January to early March 2020. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addictions funded the survey. Its findings are serious.
Young people responded to questions about substance abuse, depression and suicidal thoughts with paper and pencil or online. The percentage of Hoosier kids in all four high school grades who reported feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row exceeded the national rates. For example, 39.2% of Indiana 10th-graders experienced those long stretches sad or hopeless, compared to 32.5% nationwide.
Among those Indiana sophomores, 19.3% considered attempting suicide. Thirteen percent made a plan to do so.
Remember, the survey was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the isolation from school closures and learning remotely.
Other categories are equally difficult to grasp. Five percent of Indiana sixth-graders reported drinking an alcoholic beverage in the month prior to the survey. Sixth-graders are typically around 12 years old. In grades 7 through 12, female students drank alcohol at higher rates than males.
The survey reveals some positive trends, especially long-term. Students' use of alcohol and cigarettes has declined through the past two decades. Also, a lower percentage of high school seniors who had recently used a vaping device in 2020 than in 2018. (The Indiana Youth Survey is conducted in even-numbered years.) Nonetheless, nearly one-fourth of all 12th-graders reported vaping during the previous month. Vaping is also the second most common substance used by Indiana teens behind alcohol.
And, female students vape at higher rates than males.
Perceptions matter, too.
Students believed their peers were drinking at higher rates than in actuality. Also, the increasing legalization and acceptance of marijuana has likely influenced students' thinking. Sixty-eight percent of seniors believe the risk of smoking pot once or twice a week is negligible, the survey showed. Thus, the level of marijuana use by teens remains unchanged through the past two decades, while alcohol and cigarette use have steadily declined.
Awareness efforts have likely helped reduce substance use among Indiana students. The dangers of vaping are a prime example, given the decrease in the rates of use since 2018, shown in the survey.
"We need to be really vigilant, though, because that could trend back upward," said Rosie King, evaluation specialist at IU's Indiana Prevention Resource Center.
The same is true of the other survey categories. It is essential for parents to talk with their teens and middle-schoolers.
"It's important to have open communication and to discuss the factors that students are coming in contact with," King told the Tribune-Star last week.
The Indiana Youth Survey is a window into the minds of young Hoosiers. Families and the support services in their communities need to remain actively involved in guiding those young people toward healthy behaviors.
